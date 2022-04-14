When Merritt Wever tells me she felt “rusty” filming her new anthology series Roar, I’m a bit surprised. She’s just come off an impressive run of Netflix limited series (Godless and Unbelievable), and she taught audiences the true definition of on-screen chemistry with her work opposite Domhnall Gleeson in HBO’s Run.

But “just” is a relative measurement of time. In reality, it’s been nearly two years since Wever was working on a project – a hiatus in her career caused by the pandemic and by the undeniable fact that Hollywood seems to constantly underrate her. Which will likely seem all the more bizarre to anyone who witnesses her performance in Apple TV+’s new star-studded project helmed by GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. A series of vignettes that use surrealism and fantastical premises to examine the varied and complicated experiences of a diverse group of women, ROAR is like a feminist acid trip – all Pepto Bismal monochrome mansions and futuristic ruminations on race and campy comedies about women forced to solve their own murders. It’s weird as hell with the kind of off-beat humor that makes one question, “Should I be laughing right now?”

There’s no right answer, especially when it comes to Wever’s episode, which centers on a young woman going through an identity crisis. Instead of wading through her troubled internal waters, she befriends a talking duck named Larry (voiced by Justin Kirk), eventually taking the feathered lothario home and beginning a romantic relationship with him. Larry is kind, attentive, and oddly observant until he’s not, and the painful disillusion of their whirlwind romance – yes, there is a sex scene, no we won’t spoil it here — forces Wever’s character to contend with some harsh truths about who she is and who she wants to be.

The whole thing hinges on its star’s ability to convince audiences that a seemingly mentally stable woman would not only enter into a relationship with this disarmingly suave waterfowl but that she’d stay with him – even when he sh*ts all over her apartment and physically assaults her for going to lunch with her sister. She pulls it off, because she’s Merritt f*cking Wever, but she does it so effortlessly, that it makes the notion that this is her first project in years all the more ridiculous.

And now I’m righteously pissed off on her behalf all over again.

We chatted with Wever about saying yes to ROAR, where she’d rank her animal co-star, and re-discovering her drive to act.

This show is hyper-surreal. Was it hard to ground yourself when you were in the moment, acting out some of the wilder scenes?

I think getting to do that was one of the reasons that I wanted to do the part. To be given such an extraordinary unreal situation and be tasked with making it as real as possible, knowing that the episode in many ways would live or die on the believability of her engaging with a duck this way, which isn’t that different than any old acting job you get. It’s just that usually you’re not being asked to make people believe something so unbelievable. But yeah, it was actually one of the draws.

You felt like you were ready for a challenge?

Yeah. And then, working with a duck, I thought that was going to be different than it was. I thought it was going to be the hurdle of the episode. I imagined that we’d be stealing a sentence here or there before the duck would walk off or be over it, and we’d be kind of faking it a lot. Instead, I mean, the duck was marvelous. The duck would sit, and look at me, listen to me, and respond to the sound of my voice and intonations. It was like having a… I mean, it was a very real live-scene partner to play with.

Then on top of that, it was like I had two scene partners. I had the duck I was talking to, and then I had Justin Kirk, from Angels in America voicing Larry, and being there every day, just off-camera out of sightline, but within earshot, acting each and every scene with me. I thought it would be disorienting, and instead, it was like, “Oh, I love this. This is a really alive way to play.”

Speaking of scene partners, did you have to chemistry read with a bunch of ducks before you got the right one?

[laughs] There was a group of ducks, each named after a member of [NSYNC], but the duck that seemed to really like hanging out was named Justin.

Go figure.

Yeah. The hero duck — front and center, the lead singer. We had Justin, the duck, and then Justin, the actor.