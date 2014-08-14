Michael B. Jordan Of ‘The Wire’ Reflects On The Tragic Death Of His Character

Michael B. Jordan, who credits his breakthrough role as the destined-for-tragedy character of Wallace on The Wire, is set to star in next year’s reboot of The Fantastic Four. I’m only just now watching The Wire (and don’t give me sh*t, I already explained why here) so even though it was heavily foreshadowed for most of the first season, Wallace’s death was a gut punch that’s still fresh on my mind.
In an interview with HuffPost Live earlier this week, Jordan looked back on the death of his character and how he first found out he was going to be killed off:
“Each script that I got, I’d just be flipping through the pages to see if my name was in the back,” he recalled in a HuffPost Live interview. “It was like okay, now I can read it, because people were dropping like flies. Like nobody was safe on that show.”
Including, of course, Jordan himself. “I got that dreadful knock on my trailer,” he said, “and [‘The Wire’ creator and writer] David Simon was like, ‘Look, I love you. Everybody loves you. But that’s why we gotta kill you.’ And yeah, Wallace was gone.”
He also spoke a bit about how he attributes his lack of acting experience (The Wire was his first major television role) to actually being a benefit at the time:
“I was really young and raw,” he said. “I can’t really take credit for that — that was something that was just me at that time in my life. I was able to kind of like, do that. I didn’t have any training, I didn’t go to class or anything like that.”
“The writing on that show was incredible. I was really lucky,” he said. “[The show] set an extremely high bar. It’s going to be hard to ever reach that level, but I want to get something close.”
Jordan also mentions that interestingly enough, he originally auditioned for Bodie’s character — who of course was the one to murder Wallace. You can watch the three minute clip where he discusses The Wire here, or watch the full interview below.
Good show. No Breaking Bad, but still good.
I just started Season 5 last night…. wish there were more
“No Breaking Bad”. You’re right, it’s better. Far better.
Season 5 is the weakest season, IMO, and it’s still amazing. I won’t compare it to Breaking Bad, because both are spectacular and I don’t feel the need to rank them, but I love The Wire and re-watch from start to finish at least once a year.
Season 4 of the Wire is the best season of any show I’ve ever seen. It’s almost unfair to compare Breaking Bad to it honestly. BB doesn’t touch the scope of how many well written characters are on that show.
Fact, Breaking Bad is third..behind Deadwood and The Wire.
^^Fire has the order right.
If only Deadwood had a proper conclusion :-(
When I try to be objective about thinking best shows, I always consider the wire 1 and BB 1a (kind of a cop-out, but they each have diff strengths) … But when talking about personal favorites, that list gets a lot more complicated ha
Well, they’re both just about tied for the best show of all time title, but I’d give Breaking Bad a slight edge for never having a weaker season.
Recently finished watching Breaking Bad, and although it is good, it could not hold The Wire’s pads in training camp. Breaking Bad’s writing and story get far too absurd to be taken seriously, where you can believe just about all of the Wire from a story telling standpoint (sans crazy ass McNulty in the final season). Snitches get stitches Wallace.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: fuck snitchin’ ass Wallace.
Snitch Bitch. I can’t go against Bodie, so since he got you, you needed to get got.
Well, now we know where Wallace at, I guess.
I own that season of The Wire and I still can’t watch Wallace get shot.
Still fairly new to this site, I assume the wire is old n popular enough around here to tiptoe w spoilers.. The fan fav who died defending his corner was the death that surprisingly impacted me most on the show, and the major character who dies towards the end of season 3 had my jaw dropped as soon as the first shotgun blast fires. But I was always indifferent towards Wallace for whatever reason. I understand fans of his n the sad parts about it, but I didn’t really care when it happened, had to happen.
#mynameismyname
I liked the character a lot, but then again I watched The Wire after I’d already seen him in FNL, Parenthood, Chronicle, and that show on The N and was already a fan.
Lol thanks for the clearance.. Yeah I’m in the large group of fans who hated Bodie early but grew to love him. And String, damn. A lot were happy cuz he ended up snitching, but he was awesome. Idris Elba just recently unseated Timothy Olyphant as my favorite actor to watch.
@Baltimore Dan ha nice, String bleeds green. I loved him cuz of how intelligent n controlled he was, you’re the first person I’ve interacted w that actually dislikes him that much, but to each his own, sir.. None of it really matters tho, Marlo is where it’s really at
Stringer Bell and John Luther are 2 of the best performances I’ve ever seen, if I had those on my resume I’d be satisfied w my entire career
First of all, “Fire Wok With Me” is one of the greatest names I’ve ever seen. Secondly, Breaking Bad was a good show, but it doesn’t come near the Wire.
If the Wire were in HD you would never see it ranked below Breaking Bad. I honestly think that makes it harder for people to go back and watch it today. I’ve always watched it on the laptop in a perfectly sized window so I could multitask while doing so, so the odd size never bothered me, but to put it on a big screen where you waste a third of your TV, yeah I can see where people have problems with that.