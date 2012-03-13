Michael Bay to Do a 360-Degree Shot on the World, Produce Reality Show for A&E

*EXPLOSION NOISE* *GUN SHOT* *HOT WOMAN WASHING HERSELF WITH A SPONGE WHILE CLEANING HER CAR* *LINKIN PARK SONG* That’s how you say the following in Bayian:

I’ve learned that A&E has put in development an unscripted reality series executive produced by feature director-producer Michael Bay. The untitled project…[is] a competition reality series that promises to test the strength of the family unit like never before. (Deadline)

In Michael Bay’s version of reality, everything is always on fire, cars never go slower than 128 MPH, people scream into their cell phones about how there’s just no time, only attractive women exist and they’re all wearing belly button-exposing shirts and Daisy Dukes, and although everyone’s constantly speaking, they’re not actually say anything. In other words, it’s amazing Michael Bay doesn’t already have a reality show.

His pitch to A&E.