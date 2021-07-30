NBC
TV

‘SNL’s Michael Che Is Facing Backlash For Sharing Tasteless Jokes About Simone Biles

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Simone Biles withdrew from all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this week to protect her mental health. “We have to focus on ourselves because at the end of the day, we’re human too,” the gymnast said. “We have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.” Instead of applauding her difficult decision, SNL cast member Michael Che shared a tasteless joke about Biles being sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“man, i wanna make fun of Simone Biles,” the “Weekend Update” co-anchor wrote in an Instagram Story posted on Thursday night. “I got like 3 mins of simone biles jokes in my head. im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. as the dorky kids say, im choosing violence.” Che didn’t share any of his material — instead, he shared jokes he received from his followers via direct message, and commented on them.

One person wrote, “Larry Nasser [sic] understands Simone Biles better than anyone. He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career because of mounting pressure,” which Che called “rough” and “absolutely tasteless” and gave it a 9 out of 10. Another follower said, “Okay so I am shivering while typing this.. but you are encouraging me. Who said black don’t crack?” Che captioned it, “now thats a good joke. economical. referential. balanced. good job. 8/10.” He later claimed he was hacked.

Che also posted an Instagram story claiming his account had been hacked.

“maaannnnn, i got hacked today. cant believe they got me,” read the story, which was also shared on Twitter. “yall know i only do jokes about whites and cops. s’all good now i changed my password and everything.. anyway, yall hear about dababy tho..? thats crazy. iight. see yall at church. imma get there early.

No one believed him.

People are also over his tired attempt at being “edgy.”

(Via Newsweek)

Listen To This
On ‘We’re All Alone In This Together,’ Dave Finds A Happy Medium Between Sympathy And Empathy
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×