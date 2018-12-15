TWD

Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham on The Walking Dead, is no longer on the series, but he’s still party of The Walking Dead family, having directed a recent episode of the series (“Stradivarius“). That hasn’t stopped the star of the ABC sitcom The Kids Are Alright from criticizing the AMC hit show, taking direct aim at basically the entire Savior storyline, which dominated seasons seven and eight after his character left the series.

Cudlitz even suggested that, instead of killing Glenn, Negan should’ve taken his baseball bat Lucille to Rick’s head:

“Let’s be real clear, if he was gonna kill anyone other than me and I had a choice, it would be Rick,” Cudlitz said at Walker Staler Con Atlanta. “Because how many more people was that asshole gonna get killed? He continued:

“Hey, I got a plan, let’s show up to where all the Saviours are with 500 weapons, have them step 15 feet out into the balcony unarmed, and shoot the windows out above his head.’ You all know that sucked,” Cudlitz continued. “It was like the A-Team showed up,” he continued as he imitated Negan. “He’s right there! He’s right there! He walks out the door. It’s not even like he peeks out. He’s like ‘Well, Rick! Ha ha ha! We better run!'”

Cudlitz is not wrong. Negan pranced around in front of Rick and a huge firing squad and basically dared them to shoot, which would have cut the entire Savior storyline nearly a season short.

AMC

Josh McDermitt, who plays Eugene, was also at Comic Con Atlanta, but he was more diplomatic for obvious reasons. “I disagree, only because I’m still on the show and like my job. I thought it was great.”

Of course, Cudlitz admitted that he only criticizes the show because he loves it. “It’s like one of those things where you’re so into something and then you’re like, ‘really, guys?’ I get pissed off because I love it.” It’s also probably easier to criticize a show — which he was representing at Comic Con Atlanta — knowing that it has also had a major creative turnaround in its ninth season under new showrunner Angela Kang.

Hopefully, the series will be able to continue its creative momentum into the back half when it returns in February. Hopefully, AMC won’t be shy about inviting Cudlitz back to direct another episode, either. He’a already talking about directing the spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead.

