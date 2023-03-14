michael imperioli
hbo
TV

‘The Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli Has A Message For His Transphobic Instagram Followers: ‘You’re Not Allowed To Watch My Shows Anymore’

Michael Imperioli has made up for his bad take about The Sopranos pilot.

The White Lotus actor shared a photo of the transgender flag on his Instagram account, along with the caption, “dear brothers, sisters and siblings. fear not, be strong and don’t let the bastards grind you down. love you.”

When someone in the replies wrote that they were unfollowing him, Imperioli wrote back, “you should,” followed by “hurry up.” He also said that such people make him “ashamed” and they’re “not allowed to watch my shows anymore.” You can see the interaction below.

This isn’t the first time that Imperioli has voiced his support for the LGBTQ+ community. After Qatar World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman described homosexuality as “damage in the mind,” the actor replied, “Since being gay is illegal in Qatar, anyone attending the world cup should obey their rules. How about no one attends or watches or supports this gross display of hate, intolerance and ignorance (which are the true diseases of the mind)? Homophobia sucks. and while we are so does FIFA for accepting blood money to hold their obsolete tournament in Qatar.”

Michael Imperioli seems like a good dude (with good stories about James Gandolfini listening to Dookie in his Sopranos trailer).

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Artists To Refresh Your Spring Listening
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Masego Is A Journeyman Who Trusts The Music To Guide Him On His Savory Self-Titled Album
by: Uproxx authors
×