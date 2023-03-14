Michael Imperioli has made up for his bad take about The Sopranos pilot.

The White Lotus actor shared a photo of the transgender flag on his Instagram account, along with the caption, “dear brothers, sisters and siblings. fear not, be strong and don’t let the bastards grind you down. love you.”

When someone in the replies wrote that they were unfollowing him, Imperioli wrote back, “you should,” followed by “hurry up.” He also said that such people make him “ashamed” and they’re “not allowed to watch my shows anymore.” You can see the interaction below.

michael imperioli is a real one pic.twitter.com/ea4xdh5uo0 — reed || mando era (@mcwexlercigs) March 14, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Imperioli has voiced his support for the LGBTQ+ community. After Qatar World Cup ambassador Khalid Salman described homosexuality as “damage in the mind,” the actor replied, “Since being gay is illegal in Qatar, anyone attending the world cup should obey their rules. How about no one attends or watches or supports this gross display of hate, intolerance and ignorance (which are the true diseases of the mind)? Homophobia sucks. and while we are so does FIFA for accepting blood money to hold their obsolete tournament in Qatar.”

Michael Imperioli seems like a good dude (with good stories about James Gandolfini listening to Dookie in his Sopranos trailer).