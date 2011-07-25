Michael K. Williams Joining ‘Community’

One of the best shows on TV just got better: Michael Kenneth Williams, who plays Chalky White on “Boardwalk Empire” but will always be known as Omar from “The Wire,” will join the cast of “Community” as the show’s biology professor for at least three episodes next season. Showrunner Dan Harmon described the reasoning at the “Community” Comic-Con panel:
“It is what it seems like,” he said. “I want to add a layer of intensity to ‘Community.’ If the show’s ever been too weird to attract new viewers, you can add water to have less flavor and hope it threatens less people, or you can threaten the hell out of everyone with the kind of intensity and flavor that people will get tired of pretending isn’t awesome… If we’re too cartoonish sometimes, then let’s add the opposite of cartoonish. Let’s add a little element of ‘The Wire’ to ‘Community.'”
Granted, adding a badass from “The Wire” isn’t always a recipe for sitcom success — Idris Elba (Stringer Bell) didn’t add much to “The Office” — but there’s just no way I can’t be excited by this. It’s one of my favorite actors on one of my favorite shows. It would be like if Alison Brie joined “Justifed” for some reason. Who cares if it makes sense? Just let me enjoy the idea.
Wouldn’t Omar be more interested in shirtless Jeff Winger?
Maybe now the Dean can finally get laid.
Now all we need is a Brother Mouzone cameo as a rival professor.
You’ve got the briefcase, I’ve got the blackboard
Omar comin’.
Just the thought of Raylen Givens putting the moves on our sweet Annie makes my blood boil….and makes me slightly arroused.
Bro Mouzone is currently on stage at the Book of Mormon, so he be unavailable yo.
Biology teacher Omar keeps a pop quiz in the chamber, if you ponderin’.
Episode 1: Omar steals the group’s project and sells it back to them at 20 cents on the dollar.
Pop Pop!
::bodies fall::
I’m guessing that biology at Greendale involves a lot of dioramas.
The cheese stands alone, Jeff, the cheese stands alone.
That scar on his grill is real. If you want to see something weird, he was on an ep. of Rocco’s Dinner Party. I just kept seeing Omar at a dinner party…
I can’t tell you how pissed I woulda been if I had been in line for 5+ hours for the Community panel, got in, and Alison Brie wasn’t there. Don’t get me wrong, I love Community like no other show, but she’s just so hot.
That banner picture makes me wanna bust a honey nut.
Setting: A crowded hallway in Greendale Community College, the gang are talking about the Abed’s latest pop-culture obsession or Pierce’s latest innapropriate statement. Suddenly Starburns comes running up the hall, his top hat falls off, he doesn’t stop to pick it up, as he sprints through the group Jeff turns to yell at him.
Jeff: Hey Man, whats the deal?!
Starburns: Prof. Little is coming! (Starburns continues running)
Jeff’s eyes get wide, Annie’s eyes get wider, Abed gets a satisfied look as he places the “Wire” reference. Then they hear it, fairtly at first but getting louder, a whistle of “The Farmer in the Dell”
Annie: What do we do?
Jeff: Run!
Abed: Check running from a bad ass mother f*cker Wire style from my bucket list.
Pierce: See, told you they were scary
Troy: What do you mean “They?”
Just then they hear the whistle much louder, like whoever is whistling it is about to turn the corner.
Troy: Never mind, run!
The whole hallway of students clears out, and just then, turning the corner is Prof. Little, whistling.
Scene
yes.
the only thing that intimidates me about omar is his MASSIVE COCK. there, i said it, on behalf of every white guy on the planet. if black guys had small dicks there’d be no racism. i mean, who hates asian men? i don’t. why? why, exactly…
@ wilfred I’m probably not the only guy who saw it (season 4, that cheerios episode) and thought “jeez! I’d suck on that”! Omar’s coming yo.
I’m still shocked that someone with a small of a “package” as Omar has, would want to show it off. At least put a fake one on like that monkey in Hall Pass