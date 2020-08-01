Getty Image
TV

‘The Good Place’ Creator Mike Schur Shared A Tribute To The Late Regis Philbin On Twitter

Contributing Writer

Regis Philbin’s death last week at age 88 is still being felt in the entertainment industry, and those closest to him are still sharing memories from his life and legacy. One of those people is Michael Schur, who has been involved in The Office, Parks and Rec and The Good Place and certainly knows about TV himself.

His wife, J.J. Philbin, is also the late Regis Philbin’s daughter so he had some specific insights about his career and what he meant to both his family and millions of people who watched him on TV for decades. On Friday, nearly a week after Philbin’s death, Schur shared a thread on Twitter that included some notes from his belongings and memorialized the vast breadth of his time on TV.

Schur said that Philbin saved lots of documents, including books and some notes from his various jobs over the years.

And though he called Philbin’s career “too huge” to properly commemorate, the former writer for Fire Joe Morgan made sure to include some context for the sports broadcasting section of his career, which is largely forgotten by those who know him from Live With Regis And Kelly and, of course, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. He described it as a career impossible to duplicate, and rightfully so.

“No one will ever be what he was, in the medium he dedicated his life to,” Schur concluded. “What a run.” Schur also shared a link to a pair of charitably foundations in Philbin’s honor as a way to pay tribute to the late entertainer.

It’s a touching bit of nostalgia for a man who apparently didn’t like trips down memory lane, but one that certainly gave people extra insight into his remarkable career.

