Last year, TBS announced that it had ordered a new heavenly workplace comedy from Simon Rich, the author of the popular novel What in God’s Name, called Miracle Workers, which will star Harry Potter‘s Daniel Radcliffe. According to the announcement, the show will follow Radcliffe’s over-worked but enthusiastic angel as he tries to convince the almighty God that the earth is still worth saving. At the time, the press release indicated that none other than Owen Wilson would be playing the Lord himself. According to the show’s first trailer, however, it seems that duty has fallen to a beer-drinking, cable new TV-watching Steve Buscemi instead.

According to the official logline:

Radcliffe plays Craig, a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers, and Steve Buscemi plays Craig’s boss God, who has pretty much checked out and is ready to move on to his next project. To prevent Earth’s destruction, Craig and fellow angel Eliza (Geraldine Viswanathan) must answer a seemingly impossible prayer: help two humans fall in love. Karan Soni plays Sanjay, God’s right-hand man.

With Saturday Night Live founder Lorne Michaels serving as executive producer, Miracle Workers is set to premiere Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at 10:30 pm ET/PT on TBS. Hopefully, the planet will not have exploded by then, because with the cliffhanger that this trailer leaves us on, I really want to find out if Buscemi’s God is actually going to pull the trigger or not.