Misquotes, Mispellings, and 'Oh F*ck It's You?'

Here are three TV news whippits to get your morning rolling:
First up, J.J. Abrams’ childhood pal, Greg Grunberg (“Felicity,” “Heroes,” “Lost”) has landed a new pilot, and it’s certainly not one that warrants placement on the 15 Most Promising Shows of the Pilot Season. According to Deadline, the show is called “Oh F*ck, It’s You,” and before you get excited about a show with a profanity in its title, know this: It’s on CBS, the same network that turned an amusing Twitter feed into the embarrassment that was “$*&T My Dad Says.” Worse still, the show comes from Greg Berlanti, who you may know as the guy behind three extraordinarily crappy shows: “No Ordinary Family,” “Brothers and Sisters,” and “Eli Stone.” He also wrote Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern movie, a green-pus filled blight on the comic-book movie genre. Seriously, that movie was radioactive swamp ass. Anyway, the pilot idea sounds as stupid as you’d expect from a schmuck like Greg Berlanti:
“Oh F*ck It’s You,” centers on Nick, a notorious womanizer who, after surviving a health scare, realizes that “The One” he has never found is actually his best friend of 15 years, Wendy (JoAnna Garcia). The problem is that Wendy is engaged to a guy Nick likes; she and Nick own a business together; and their attempt at dating back in college was a disaster. Grunberg will play Wendy’s brother Charlie, beaten down by life, outrageously acerbic and in the midst of a bitter divorce. He went to college with both Wendy and Nick and is Nick’s best guy friend. He was there when they dated, knows what a horrible couple they were, and warns Nick about the dangers his confession could bring.
See what I mean? And remember, Berlanti is also the guy who directed that Katherine Heigl mess, Life As We Know It. He is the worst. My hatred of Greg Berlanti is rivaled only by that of my hatred for Allan Loeb, another hack screenwriter who has inexplicably stumbled onto success by playing to people’s stupidity. One day, Berlanti and Loeb will get together and write a buddy comedy about a jiggling breast and a fart. It will make $500 million.
Moving on: Is anyone still watching J.J. Abrams’ “Alcatraz”? I gave up halfway through the pilot, as it looked like it was set to become yet another formulaic procedural. However, the folks over at sfist spotted a couple of egregious misspelling of San Francisco in the episode earlier this week:
Man, they’re not even consistent with their misspellings.
Finally, no matter your politics, I think most of us can agree that Mitt Romney is the lamest, least cool man to run for President since, I dunno, Walter Mondale? The man fails two very important litmus tests for me. You can never trust a man who doesn’t drink, and how can we entrust the nuclear button to a President that mangles a “Seinfeld” line this horribly? I mean, DAMN, he didn’t even attribute the quote to the right character. Even George W. Bush could’ve gotten that right, and George W. Bush couldn’t tie his own goddamn shoes.
They also misspelled “Downton Abbey” on that map
Their you go again correcting there spelling mistakes.
I actually kind of like Eli Stone. Kind of sappy, but i wouldn’t certainly wouldn’t classify it as “extraordinarily crappy”.
I marvel at the power of CBS to get away with this considering their key demographic. I know F*ck is obviously never going to be said, but isn’t that the kind of stuff old people write angry letters about?
I’m impressed “El Cerrito del Norte” didn’t end up as “Burrito Con Carne.”
Whatever, it’s California so you know at least four out of seven white people are going to try to enunciate the Spanish so they feel less guilty about hiring Mexicans to watch their kids while they hit the day spa.
Stop the presses: Amazing Race producer actually died of cocaine overdose, nothing more to see here, say local police.
If someone founds a religion where the central tenet is “Never trust someone who doesn’t drink” I would probably sign up. Especially if the church services involved imbibing Glenfiddich whilst watching Colbert Report
These type of ideas are how cults get started…which I here is also a really profitable business to get into.
Minus the Colbert Report? Catholicism. With the Colbert Report? Anglican. With the whiskey? Ireland.
Alcatraz is excellent. Its gotten into its groove.
Way too many people didn’t give Alcatraz a fair shake. They wanted immediate wow factor, and didn’t allow for the show to get going in the right direction. I think our instant gratification society has a lot to do with the poor quality of shows we have available to us.
You can never trust a man who doesn’t drink…
I’m the same way about dudes that have long hair. Just don’t trust ’em. Never have, never will.
I’m pretty sure that Mitt Romney is the John Kerry of Republicans. I say that because I think they have similar hair, personalities remind me of a block of wood and how neither really even had/has a chance to beat their opponents during their respective elections.
And apparently Oakland International Airport’s call letters are SFO. Facts!
Finding out my party’s choices for nominee includes Romney, Santorum, Paul, and Gingrich is a little bit like finding out I’m going to be killed and it’s down to Shooting, Stabbing, Getting set on Fire, or Decapitation.
What a shock, Guy Running for President tells us that Guy Who IS President is the biggest failure ever in the history of anything, and if only we elect HIM, he will fix it all so that we have no more taxes, free gas, and all of our enemies will give up and go home. What a guy. Ward Cleaver for President!