It’s Halloween soon, and instead of going as his favorite meat (“hot dog”), Mitt Romney dressed up as Ted Lasso. All Thursday morning, the Republican senator from Utah has been tweeting images and GIFs of himself in costume as the titular coach from the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy. “If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts — you can’t lose,” he wrote, which is a Friday Night Lights reference even though he’s touching Ted’s locker room “BELIEVE” sign. This is frankly unacceptable.

If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts—you can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/CpkmFKo49i — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 28, 2021

In another tweet, Romney wrote, “Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids,” along with a Ted Lasso quote: “Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.” But the weirdest of his Ted tweets has to be the one where he’s giving biscuits to in-the-news senator Kyrsten Sinema, who’s filling in for Hannah Waddingham’s character, Rebecca. “Biscuits with the boss,” he tweeted, while another added, he added, “She’s one tough cookie.”

The GIF is one thing, but the photo is reminding people of… something else.

Why does Mitt look like a porn parody of Ted Lasso? https://t.co/ADVD1WFcUj — B.J. Mendelson (@BJMendelson) October 28, 2021

Ted Cruz getting nervous thinking everyone saw his liked tweets again https://t.co/geJRWsmaif — Bris Angel (@Cryptoterra) October 28, 2021

This looks like the thumbnail of a bad porn parody https://t.co/X14Qqu1pDD — HE LIKE TO SKATE! (@depotagents) October 28, 2021

Can someone add the BRAZZERS logo to this picture? https://t.co/iN9DlmT4P0 — Sean O’Connor (@seanoconnz) October 28, 2021

why does this look like the opening scene to a porn film https://t.co/i5XhG0JivD — 🐼💛Pete Burns Superfan Panda Steve💛🐼 (@ItsPandaSteve) October 28, 2021

is this really Kyrsten Sinema's office? this looks like a set where you'd shoot live-action Simpsons porn https://t.co/SFEUCAwO2e — James Grebey (@jgrebes) October 28, 2021

Even those who weren’t picking up porn parody vibes from Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema’s photoshoot (congratulations to me for the worst opening to a sentence ever) were confused and disturbed by whatever the heck is happening here.

i like genuinely can't get over this. the thought process. the planning. someone setting up the lights for this picture. what they said to each other before, during and after. i hate these people so much https://t.co/YQVSidWwr1 — sandra bullock in practical magic (1998) (@sonyashea3) October 28, 2021

The American ruling class deserves everything that's coming to it https://t.co/tOH4u4HEhb — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) October 28, 2021

come on man you can't be making me become the joker this early on a weekday i got fuckin' work to do https://t.co/vRFBhoEObc — philip baker halloween (@tveite) October 28, 2021

This is the most disturbing image I have ever seen https://t.co/ooQP5QMxzV — 𝔾𝔹 👑🗡️ (@SetteSpade7x70) October 28, 2021

so @kyrstensinema has time for this but can't answer questions from her constituents? https://t.co/Za3JVGIHiU — Emma Berquist (@eeberquist) October 28, 2021

Hey @AppleTV can you send a cease and desist? https://t.co/ofqZN7wpiO — alex medina (@mrmedina) October 28, 2021

pretty sure that people who hate Wes Anderson thinks his movies look like this https://t.co/KcJ607JddN — Jared MalGilman (@realJaredGilman) October 28, 2021

The “Out of Context Ted Lasso” account was not having it.

This is scarier than most horror movies.