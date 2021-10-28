mitt-romney.jpg
Mitt Romney's 'Ted Lasso'-Inspired Halloween Costume Is Disturbing The Heck Out Of Everyone

It’s Halloween soon, and instead of going as his favorite meat (“hot dog”), Mitt Romney dressed up as Ted Lasso. All Thursday morning, the Republican senator from Utah has been tweeting images and GIFs of himself in costume as the titular coach from the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy. “If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts — you can’t lose,” he wrote, which is a Friday Night Lights reference even though he’s touching Ted’s locker room “BELIEVE” sign. This is frankly unacceptable.

In another tweet, Romney wrote, “Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids,” along with a Ted Lasso quote: “Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.” But the weirdest of his Ted tweets has to be the one where he’s giving biscuits to in-the-news senator Kyrsten Sinema, who’s filling in for Hannah Waddingham’s character, Rebecca. “Biscuits with the boss,” he tweeted, while another added, he added, “She’s one tough cookie.”

The GIF is one thing, but the photo is reminding people of… something else.

Even those who weren’t picking up porn parody vibes from Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema’s photoshoot (congratulations to me for the worst opening to a sentence ever) were confused and disturbed by whatever the heck is happening here.

The “Out of Context Ted Lasso” account was not having it.

This is scarier than most horror movies.

