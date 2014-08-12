More Than Mork: 8 Other Memorable Robin Williams TV Roles

1. The Richard Pryor Show (1977)
The Richard Pryor Show only lasted one year, but it’s amazing it made it onto TV at all. Take the sketch above, for instance, in which Williams plays a defense attorney defending a black man on trial for murder in the 1920s. It was ridiculously ahead of its time, and Williams was a revelation on the show. That helps explain why Pryor let Williams roast him.
2. The Larry Sanders Show (1992/1994)
Looking like a homeless Riddler, or in his words, an “Irish pimp,” Williams showed up in an early episode of The Larry Sanders Show as himself, albeit a more paranoid version, someone who’s constantly second-guessing his every word (OK, maybe fact and fiction aren’t so far apart). He shows up again in the season three premiere, this time without that hideous green suit.
3. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson (1992)
Yesterday, we showed a clip of Williams’ first Tonight Show appearance, but don’t forget, he and Bette Midler were also Carson’s last guests, too. “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)” is the moment everyone remembers, but Williams was at his manic best before Midler sent in the clowns.
4. Homicide: Life on the Street (1994)
Years before One Hour Photo, Williams gave a stellar dramatic performance on Homicide as Robert Ellison, whose wife is shot in front of him and their kids, one of whom is played by a young Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s an emotionally draining episode, one that earned David Mills and David Simon the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Screenplay of an Episodic Drama. Williams, too, was nominated for an award (the Emmy for Guest Actor in a Drama Series), but he lost to Richard Kiley. No shame in losing to the Man of La Mancha.
Two more: singing “Blame Canada” at the Oscars and all of his SNL appearances, especially his “What Up with That” in 2010.
Man. When I got news of his passing, that episode of Louie was the first thing I thought of, and how they promised each other that they’d come to the other’s funerals. Too fucking soon.
Yeah, it’s going to be a while before I can rewatch that episode.
Me too. That was my all-time favorite episode of Louie. I will probably re-watch it tonight though.
Actually, I’d love to see it right now.
2 of my favorite roles of his were always Rainbow Randolph in “Death To Smoochy” and his super bit part as Mime Jerry in “Shakes The Clown”. That guy will be missed….
In homicide the scene where he dressing down the detectives for making jokes awesome.
Grammar bad when type iPhone.
The movie Williams and Crystal were filming is “Father’s Day”, a movie from Ivan Reitman that no one found funny except me and 3 Ecuadorians from Scottsdale.
That SVU episode was one of the best ones.