More Than Mork: 8 Other Memorable Robin Williams TV Roles

While primarily known as a movie star, comedian, and guy with hairy arms, Robin Williams had a fairly prolific TV career. There’s Mork & Mindy, of course, which originated as a backdoor pilot from Happy Days, as well as his appearances on Whose Line Is It Anyway and Inside the Actor’s Studio , but Williams popped up in many of the great sitcoms and dramas over the past few decades. Here’s some of his finest work, not including his standup specials, which deserve a write up of their own.

1. The Richard Pryor Show (1977)

The Richard Pryor Show only lasted one year, but it’s amazing it made it onto TV at all. Take the sketch above, for instance, in which Williams plays a defense attorney defending a black man on trial for murder in the 1920s. It was ridiculously ahead of its time, and Williams was a revelation on the show. That helps explain why Pryor let Williams roast him.

2. The Larry Sanders Show (1992/1994)

Looking like a homeless Riddler, or in his words, an “Irish pimp,” Williams showed up in an early episode of The Larry Sanders Show as himself, albeit a more paranoid version, someone who’s constantly second-guessing his every word (OK, maybe fact and fiction aren’t so far apart). He shows up again in the season three premiere, this time without that hideous green suit.

3. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson (1992)

Yesterday, we showed a clip of Williams’ first Tonight Show appearance, but don’t forget, he and Bette Midler were also Carson’s last guests, too. “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)” is the moment everyone remembers, but Williams was at his manic best before Midler sent in the clowns.

4. Homicide: Life on the Street (1994)

Years before One Hour Photo, Williams gave a stellar dramatic performance on Homicide as Robert Ellison, whose wife is shot in front of him and their kids, one of whom is played by a young Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s an emotionally draining episode, one that earned David Mills and David Simon the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Screenplay of an Episodic Drama. Williams, too, was nominated for an award (the Emmy for Guest Actor in a Drama Series), but he lost to Richard Kiley. No shame in losing to the Man of La Mancha.