Morena Baccarin continues to be one of the hardest-working actresses on TV. The star who’s had high-profile roles on Homeland, Gotham, and the cult-favorite, Firefly, has signed on to a new bank heist drama for NBC alongside First Wives Club alum Ryan Michelle Bathé. The untitled series will reportedly be directed by Justin Lin who’s also in hot demand thanks to his work on the blockbuster Fast and Furious franchise. Via Deadline:

Written by Wootton and directed by Justin Lin, the Untitled Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn Project is a high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova (Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout NYC for a mysterious purpose, and Val Fitzgerald (Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The sexy and twisted heist show reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

Like Baccarin, Lin is no stranger to television. He’s directed episodes of HBO’s True Detective, and he recently revealed that Fast Five was inspired by his love for one of the greatest TV shows of all the time: The Golden Girls. So with that experience alone, Lin is clearly the best man to direct a show that combines sassy women and high-stakes heists. It’s practically his signature move now.

