The Movies And TV Shows We’re Most Looking Forward To In 2019

Throw out your 2018 calendar. If you still use a paper calendar. Not sure why you still would do that. It seems unwieldy and needlessly difficult, writing things down and manually flipping through the months. You should really think about switching to some sort of digital option, preferably cloud-based so you can access it from anywhere. It’s 2019, after all.

Ah, right. That’s what we were getting at. It’s 2019! And guess what: there is so much stuff on the way for your eyes and ears and brains. Seriously, it’s crazy. Hugely popular franchises are ending, some are spinning off, some are just continuing but with Halle Berry now. There’s new stuff and follow-ups from massively successful debuts. It’s all a bit overwhelming, actually. That’s why we — the Uproxx staff — have scanned through the already announced television and film options that are coming between now and December to highlight some of the things we are most excited about. It’s a long list and we didn’t even get to everything. Rest your eyeballs now, people. They’re about to get a workout.

Star Wars: Episode IX, December 20

Yes, it’s still about a year away, but it’s kind of weird we aren’t all talking more about the final chapter of the main Star Wars Saga. (Not counting the offshoot movies. Speaking of, doesn’t Solo feel like it came out two years ago?) Well, at least we think it might be the final chapter, and I’m sure it will be promoted that way, even though this is the third time in the last 36 years we’ve all thought we were seeing the final chapter. So, it probably won’t be. Whatever! Though, I tend to think Star Wars fatigue is at least partially real and plays a role in all this. At least, with every one of these post-George Lucas films, the pre-movie hype feels a little less fun and a little more forced. (This year marks the 20th anniversary of The Phantom Menace and I promise most of the nostalgia will focus on the months leading up to the movie instead of the actual movie, because, in retrospect, the hype was the fun part. I miss the days of fun hype.)

Regardless, I can’t wait for the eventual final showdown between Kylo Ren and Rey. (Okay, I don’t really care about Rey’s parents at all, except it would be nice if she finally had a last name. In The Last Jedi, I wish Kylo Ren had added that detail, “They were filthy junk traders … you know, the Cloudshooters. By the way, that’s your name, Rey Cloudshooter. You’re welcome.”) – Mike Ryan

Game of Thrones, April 2019

Game of Thrones, a little-watched premium cable show about political infighting, returns for its final season this year. I’m sure HBO hopes it can finally attract an audience, as the network is investing plenty of money and resources into its Sisyphean attempt to re-create the buzz of its previous hits like John from Cincinnati or AMC’s Low Winter Sun. Maybe it’s just too nerdy for the general public, this focus on warring factions and mythical beasts. We’ve seen similar struggles from comic books movies lately, which just can’t seem to find an audience among the general public. It’s a shame, really. Perhaps the show just existed in the wrong time. I don’t know. I guess fans should just be happy HBO stood behind it this long and saw it through until the end. — Brian Grubb

Avengers: Endgame, April 26





Now for perhaps the most obvious movie selection of this list because — let’s face it — doesn’t everyone want to know if Spider-Man comes back from Thanos’ snap? Sure, people care about how depressed Captain America is, and it’d be glorious if underdog Ant-Man was the key to reversing all of that genocide, but for sure, the question of Peter Parker’s fate cranks the normally rabid level of Marvel-focused anticipation up to eleven. The Russo Brothers know that they need to redeem that dusting … oh damn … I don’t feel so great while waiting. Mr. Stark! — Kimberly Ricci

Stranger Things, July 4

I realize this is the MOST first world of problems, but it’s tough writing about TV sometimes. There are so many shows, most of which are watched by, like, four people, that it’s refreshing to cover something that everyone watches. Like, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things and… that’s about it, actually. Both series took 2018 off (which is always tricky for a show with kids; you want to avoid the awkward puberty years as much as possible), and while Thrones will dominate the spring, Stranger Things gets the summer. It’s one of the few Netflix titles that people will still discuss weeks after it’s out; most others, even something as great as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, get a one-week shelf life, if that. Stranger Things is addictive, nostalgic (season three takes place in 1985 — I hope Eleven likes Dire Straits!), and so much fun. In other words, it’s the perfect summer series, and I can’t wait to talk about at a pool party. Barb isn’t invited. — Josh Kurp

True Detective, January 12

By now just about everyone alive on the planet knows that the first season of True Detective was one of the single greatest seasons of television to ever air. By now just about everyone alive on the planet also knows that season two of True Detective was … not one of the greatest seasons of television to ever air. In fact, it kind of sucked. So what will season three be like, seeing as how there was such a vast difference in quality between the first and second seasons? Well, we’ve seen the first few episodes and from what we’ve seen so far we can confidently say that it essentially falls somewhere in the middle. That said, this season’s star, Mahershala Ali, is nothing short of sensational. As Brian Grubb noted in his review, “the guy is good in everything, even when the thing he’s in isn’t that good.” But that’s not saying season three of True Detective isn’t good, because it is, just not near as good as the first season, which few TV shows are. And it’s so, so much better than the second season. A show definitely worth watching to kick off the year in television, despite the presence of Stephen Dorff. — Brett Michael Dykes

Us, March 15

I firmly believe that, based on the force and expanse of Get Out‘s success, Jordan Peele could have gotten a green light to do anything as his followup. “You want to do a popsicle stick figure recreation of the “Slutty Pumpkin Returns” Halloween episode from How I Met Your Mother? Fantastic. Here’s $50 million. Let us know when it’s ready.” Peele had carte blanche and he used it to create what looks like another intense, creepy, and thought-provoking film in the form of Us. Will it pop like Get Out? I have no idea, but anticipation is high and the premise — a family of four goes up against a seemingly bloodthirsty version of themselves — sounds ripe for exploration and fascinating. So chances are Peele’s winning streak is going to continue. — Jason Tabrys