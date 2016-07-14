The Most Important Questions Raised By The Fiery Season Premiere Of ‘Mr. Robot’

usa

Mr. Robot returned for its much-anticipated second season last night with a lot of balls still in the air from last season’s finale. Who knocked on Elliot’s door? What happened to Tyrell Wellick? What’s happening with White Rose and the secret cabal of billionaires? And the second season premiere answered… precisely none of those questions. But what did you expect, really? This is Mr. Robot we’re talking about. It’s not so much that it zigs when you expect it to zag as it is that it just randomly zigzags about and expects you to trust that it knows what it’s doing. Sometimes while it’s zigzagging it shouts things like, “Guess what! That’s his dead dad!” It’s a fun show.

But anyway, instead of giving us those answers, Mr. Robot spent most of the two-part premiere checking in on its non-missing, non-B.D. Wong characters in the weeks after the fsociety hack on Evil Corp. And setting things on fire. But we’ll get to that. Here are some questions we had about the whole thing.

How long will Elliot be able to control Mr. Robot?

Well first of all, let’s go ahead and toss the word “control” in quotes, because while Elliot (Rami Malek) turned the tables a bit at the end with the terrific kiss-off line, “I’m late for my church group. Peace,” my man still has issues. His hallucinated alter-ego has apparently been shooting him in the head quite a lot (which is never good!), and he retains enough control to override Elliot’s program at night to set up secret meetings with strange dog aficionados (also probably bad!).

But Elliot’s new regimented, tech-free lifestyle is giving him more control than he had last season. The journals help him account for exactly what’s going on and the repetition of his daily activities help keep little slivers of his anarchist past from popping up. This is good news for Elliot and his mental health, one imagines, but it won’t make for a season of riveting television, so I have to think things are going to start corkscrewing at some point in the near future. That phone call might have something to do with it. Bad for Elliot. Good for us.

What’s up with Tyrell?

No clue, although we did get a mini-flashback to him and Elliot at the moment of the hack, and we saw Elliot make a move toward the popcorn machine that’s had the gun stored in it for what feels like forever now (the funniest thing would be if a character pulled it out to try to shoot someone and the gun malfunctioned because it’s clogged with gobs of liquid butter), so that would seem to indicate that maybe Tyrell ain’t doing so well. And Mr. Robot sure seems mighty cagey whenever Elliot peppers him for answers about it all, so that doesn’t make things look to promising either. But someone is making cryptic phone calls and sending Joanna gifts with cellphones taped to them. So there’s that, too.

Speaking of Joanna…