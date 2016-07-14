The Most Important Questions Raised By The Fiery Season Premiere Of ‘Mr. Robot’

Mr. Robot returned for its much-anticipated second season last night with a lot of balls still in the air from last season’s finale. Who knocked on Elliot’s door? What happened to Tyrell Wellick? What’s happening with White Rose and the secret cabal of billionaires? And the second season premiere answered… precisely none of those questions. But what did you expect, really? This is Mr. Robot we’re talking about. It’s not so much that it zigs when you expect it to zag as it is that it just randomly zigzags about and expects you to trust that it knows what it’s doing. Sometimes while it’s zigzagging it shouts things like, “Guess what! That’s his dead dad!” It’s a fun show.
But anyway, instead of giving us those answers, Mr. Robot spent most of the two-part premiere checking in on its non-missing, non-B.D. Wong characters in the weeks after the fsociety hack on Evil Corp. And setting things on fire. But we’ll get to that. Here are some questions we had about the whole thing.
How long will Elliot be able to control Mr. Robot?
Well first of all, let’s go ahead and toss the word “control” in quotes, because while Elliot (Rami Malek) turned the tables a bit at the end with the terrific kiss-off line, “I’m late for my church group. Peace,” my man still has issues. His hallucinated alter-ego has apparently been shooting him in the head quite a lot (which is never good!), and he retains enough control to override Elliot’s program at night to set up secret meetings with strange dog aficionados (also probably bad!).
But Elliot’s new regimented, tech-free lifestyle is giving him more control than he had last season. The journals help him account for exactly what’s going on and the repetition of his daily activities help keep little slivers of his anarchist past from popping up. This is good news for Elliot and his mental health, one imagines, but it won’t make for a season of riveting television, so I have to think things are going to start corkscrewing at some point in the near future. That phone call might have something to do with it. Bad for Elliot. Good for us.
What’s up with Tyrell?
No clue, although we did get a mini-flashback to him and Elliot at the moment of the hack, and we saw Elliot make a move toward the popcorn machine that’s had the gun stored in it for what feels like forever now (the funniest thing would be if a character pulled it out to try to shoot someone and the gun malfunctioned because it’s clogged with gobs of liquid butter), so that would seem to indicate that maybe Tyrell ain’t doing so well. And Mr. Robot sure seems mighty cagey whenever Elliot peppers him for answers about it all, so that doesn’t make things look to promising either. But someone is making cryptic phone calls and sending Joanna gifts with cellphones taped to them. So there’s that, too.
Speaking of Joanna…
If only Elliot had access to a time machine, preferably one that could also be used as a hot tub.
I binged the first season a couple of weeks ago and as addictive as it was I don’t think it’s top tier simply because it wasn’t as funny as the great shows can be. Nonetheless, this was a strong start to the second season.
You expected a drama to be funny? M’kay.
@space__monkey H’mm, because drama and comedy are mutually exclusive? You must have seen some of these:
You watched all of those shows just waiting for the funny bits?
Every episode needs a scene where Leon reviews another Seinfeld episode. I’d love his take on when George is trying to get a black friend.
Is it meant to be obvious that Eliott is really in Prison, because it’s very obvious he’s in Prison.
It’s not his Mom in the morning or evening, it’s a warden.
The Basketball game is in their yard time.
When Gideon visited they were at opposite sides of the dinner table as you would in a prison visit.
I may be wrong though.
oooh…that’s a good one. makes sense.
That’s a pretty solid take, and one (intentionally?) not discussed on the Hacking Dead after show.
That’s very good. Assuming he’s in prison/asylum for the fsociety hack would he not be facing constant interrogation or be under the same sanctions as a terrorist? Perhaps he’s had himself arrested on a lesser, bogus charge?
It was kind of bugging me wondering what was in it for Leon – why would he be friends with Eliot. If he’s Eliot’s cellmate then he’s got no choice but to be with him. Think you’ve nailed it. And Ray is either a guard or an interrogator.
I like the idea of Elliot checking himself into an asylum a little better than prison but I definitely think that’s whats happening. The basketball scenes seemed really off to me, even for a pickup game in the park it seemed so unorganized, almost like it was kids playing. Nobody was passing or playing defense and it seemed like whoever got the ball immediately shot it, seems like a little more crazy people than just regular crooks.
Seriously, go back, watch it again but this time go in with the mindset that he’s actually in Prison or some sort of asylum ‘Which would explain why he can still see his counselor.
There’s even a Pyromaniac in the same Yard as them.
It would also explain the complete lack of Internet access.
I imagine Craig Robinsons character is a kind Guard who has a dog.
The moment I first became sure he was in prison is when Gideon visits him at ‘Home’, he raises his voice and his ‘Mom’ shouts something like…”Hey, what’s going on over there”. To me that sounded just like something a guard would say.
Still, the wonderful thing about Mr Robot is that although it all fits, it still could be completely wrong.
Did someone go to Pajiba and read their take on the episode as well???
I did wonder if I should spoiler it, but it’s just speculation at the moment. Which I think is what’s great about the show. We can all discuss our theory’s.
Still if anyone is annoyed with it, obviously I would remove the 2 posts I’ve made.
Since it’s speculation, what’s to be annoyed about? I got the prison vibe too, but, on the other hand, it could be a metaphorical prison. The Red Wheelbarrow (William Carlos Williams) reference as his journal’s name is interesting in this context.
Elliot is Tyrrell is Elliot