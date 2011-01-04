‘Mr. Sunshine’ Doesn’t Look Terrible

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s one of ABC’s promos for “Mr. Sunshine” starring Matthew Perry. Maybe I’m getting soft in my old age, but this doesn’t look terrible. Sure, Perry as a sports arena manager acts a lot like Chandler Bing — but then, everyone in the “Friends” cast is at their best when they’re playing their “Friends” characters. It also features the terrific Allison Janney (“The West Wing”) and Andrea Anders, who was great in “Better Off Ted.” It premieres Wednesday, February 9th after “Modern Family,” so it should enjoy some success as long as it doesn’t suck.

I don’t have a whole lot more to add here, so… hey, remember when Matthew Perry was addicted to Vicodin? Hard to blame him for that, that stuff is fantastic. Uh, I mean, don’t do drugs.