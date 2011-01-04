‘Mr. Sunshine’ Doesn’t Look Terrible

01.04.11 8 years ago 9 Comments

Here’s one of ABC’s promos for “Mr. Sunshine” starring Matthew Perry. Maybe I’m getting soft in my old age, but this doesn’t look terrible. Sure, Perry as a sports arena manager acts a lot like Chandler Bing — but then, everyone in the “Friends” cast is at their best when they’re playing their “Friends” characters. It also features the terrific Allison Janney (“The West Wing”) and Andrea Anders, who was great in “Better Off Ted.” It premieres Wednesday, February 9th after “Modern Family,” so it should enjoy some success as long as it doesn’t suck.

I don’t have a whole lot more to add here, so… hey, remember when Matthew Perry was addicted to Vicodin? Hard to blame him for that, that stuff is fantastic. Uh, I mean, don’t do drugs.

Around The Web

TAGSABCALLISON JANNEYANDREA ANDERSMATTHEW PERRYMR. SUNSHINE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP