‘Mr. Sunshine’ Doesn’t Look Terrible

Here’s one of ABC’s promos for “Mr. Sunshine” starring Matthew Perry. Maybe I’m getting soft in my old age, but this doesn’t look terrible. Sure, Perry as a sports arena manager acts a lot like Chandler Bing — but then, everyone in the “Friends” cast is at their best when they’re playing their “Friends” characters. It also features the terrific Allison Janney (“The West Wing”) and Andrea Anders, who was great in “Better Off Ted.” It premieres Wednesday, February 9th after “Modern Family,” so it should enjoy some success as long as it doesn’t suck.
I don’t have a whole lot more to add here, so… hey, remember when Matthew Perry was addicted to Vicodin? Hard to blame him for that, that stuff is fantastic. Uh, I mean, don’t do drugs.
Andrea Anders is the female Ted McGinley I hope this doesnt get cancelled right away
Wait, I thought Ted McGinley was the female Ted McGinley.
The feathered blonde hair, the dreamy eyes …
Holy shit, I think I might be gay.
It’s got the black guy from Las Vegas, can’t be that bad. Las Vegas was a great show and if it wasn’t on in syndication during the day I’d be forced to watch the fourth hour of Today.
Bring back Bob Patterson!!!
Could that mascot BE more into furry sex?
Junior year of college, I had two roommates who had near-nightly Friends DVD marathons. It was a NIGHTMARE.
This show will have to be damn good for me to overcome that traumatic experience.
We’re 2 years away from Chandler Bing spin-off produced by Microsoft.
hey remember when he killed Chris Farley? Oh wait, that was Spade. SPAAAAAADE!
Speaking of Spade, this also features that fat kid that stars with Spade in the annoying non-Viking Capital One commercials.