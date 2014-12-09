Watch MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Completely Lose It And Run Off Camera After Being Told What A Furry Is

Entertainment Features
12.09.14 7 Comments

I think it’s adorable that a person can live for 47 years, work in media, and only now discover what a furry is. That’s what happened to Mika Brzezinski during Morning Joe yesterday, after reporting on a gas leak at a furry convention that put 19 people in the hospital. Brzezinski had no idea what a furry was, although during the report, you can hear Joe Scarborough explain it to her (BECAUSE HE KNOWS). The two lose it and start giggling, while that other guy on Morning Joe has to continue the report with a straight face (kind of).

A few seconds later, Brzezinski just can’t take it anymore and hightails it out of there. You can see her scurrying off camera like an adorable, giant fluffy mouse.

I like to think that finding out what a furry is was an epiphany for Brzezinski, and that she wasn’t running AWAY from the cameras, so much as she was running TOWARD her first furry costume. No judgement. YOU GO BRZEZINSKI. YOU BE YOU.

