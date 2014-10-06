‘Mulaney’ Scored The Lowest Ratings Of Any New Fall Series

Well, this is getting a little depressing now. In addition to getting reviews that ranged from a low of really, really bad to a high of “we’re not giving up on it yet,” Fox’s Mulaney also pulled in the worst ratings of any show premiering this fall, losing 50% of its Family Guy lead-in, which was itself down 50% from last week’s Simpsons crossover premiere. That’s not good.
BUT.
The “worst ratings of any series this fall” thing is a little misleading, though. The season premiere was up against the following alternatives last night from 9:30-10 p.m. …
- Sunday Night Football
- The MLB Playoffs
- The season premiere of Homeland
- Boardwalk Empire
- The Good Wife
… in addition to your various reality shows and Real Housewiveses. Sunday nights are gridlock, as we’ve outlined before. (It ain’t getting any easier next week, for the record, as the season premiere of The Walking Dead gets added to the list.) Could the show have attracted a few more eyeballs if it aired in a less competitive time slot? I mean, maybe. Probably not enough to change its long-term fate one way or the other, but still, maybe enough to avoid the “worst of the season” tag.
I don’t know, man. I still really like John Mulaney and I’m rooting like hell for this show to get a creative/ratings jolt as the season goes on, but for right now, this is a heck of a bummer.
I like John Mulaney, too, but I think what threw me off is that the show was almost verbatim from his stand up routine, which comes off genuine but came off forced on his show. I’ll give next week a go, but I wasn’t feeling the pilot
I haven’t watch it yet but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a sitcom starring a well established comedian that, in the first season (and some even longer) didn’t draw 90% of it’s concept and jokes from the comedian’s standup routine.
Roseanne, Home Improvement, even IIRC, Lucky Louie.
It was worse than that though. Throughout the episode, I’m pretty sure he was reciting lines from his act verbatim in scenes with other people.
Even though you could kind of see this coming it still hurts. I’ll take Mulaney and Seaton over almost anything in the world. They could straight insult me for 22 minutes a week and I’d still tune in every time.
I would watch a show of Mulaney just doing an impression of Ice-T learning about things.
Oh you mean like when someone eats too much chocolate cake?
Or buys too many scratchy lotteries?
Having Ice-T voice the “Mulaney was taped in front of a live studio audience” was a nice touch.
The next stage in the Stages of TV Cancellation Grief after ‘Blame it on other shows on TV’ is ‘Claim it does really well on DVR.’
Does that come before or after “It had a terrible lead in”?
@Staubachlvr that’s covered by the ‘Blame it on other shows on TV’ umbrella
I mean, wasn’t this show doomed from the start? I know we all love John Mulany’s stand-up, but didn’t this pilot get passed over and caught in production hell multiple times?
And I’m sure I’m going to get lambasted for saying this, but isn’t multiple cam, live-audience comedies officially passe? I think the last one I enjoyed was that 70’s Show, and since then we’ve had the single cam explosion of the Office, 30 Rock, Parks and Rec, Happy Endings, New Girl etc. Isn’t the format now for cookie cutter, blase for-some-stupid-reason super mega high ratings comedies for CBS (sorry, HIMYM fans).
Multi-camera format should die in a fire.
how i met your mother blew balls.
he was wooden
That’s an insult to trees everywhere.
lol yea i mean I like his stand up well enough but he’s trying to do his stand up in the context of a sitcom. instead of him telling the joke then the punchline its everyone else telling the joke then him just saying the punchline instead of incorporating it into the show
I just think the premise is very outdated. Shows like these popped up everywhere after Seinfeld (sitcoms pulled from standup routines), and I just don’t think Mulaney is well-known enough for it to work.
When I saw the first promo for this, it felt like a fake ad for a show from 1998, there’s just no way this thing would have had an audience. Fans of Mulaney are going to be turned off by the played-out premise/format and people who don’t know Mulaney won’t be intrigued enough to check it out.
I wish there was some alternative universe where I could see the show as a multi-cam, 30 Rock style production. It probably wouldn’t fix fix everything, but still.
Nailed it.
I have seen this guy doing stand up…it’s not bad…but it isn’t anything worthy of anything more than one Netflix viewing. Let this show die a quick painless death.
Too late.
I adore Mulaney. He’s easily one of my favorite comedians. And I feel like there’s a decent show in there somewhere. But the hardest I laughed at the pilot was the Dean Cain cameo, and that was just because it reminded me of his SVU material.
I just hope that people will still give his stand-up a chance.
Speaking of SVU, listen for Ice-T in the opening.
I didn’t watch as baseball was on, but the promos look absolutely brutal. Like, not funny at all.
It wasn’t funny. Even if it was filmed before a live audience, the laugh-track was ill timed. Mulaney missed, and Nasim was misused. Sorry fans, this ain’t it.
Yeah I love the guy too but the pilot was pretty awful. Mulaney’s line-reading was cringe-worthy, and 99% of the stand-up material felt really shoe-horned in.
I love John Mulaney (his What’s New Pussycat routine is The Best) but this was awful. It was like a fake sitcom inside a real sitcom where they’re trying to write a sitcom.
I have laughed until I snorted…at work…every single time I listen to his Pussycat routine.
I loved the opening…when he was doing standup…
Also keep in mind that the 30 Rock pilot was just awful. Tina Fey said she would never watch it again, if I recall.
By that show’s standards, it was, but I still laughed.
In support of him i will say i really liked it, but…
This show is the new ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, I’d rather give charity $100.00 than have to sit through this show.
funny guy, terrible actor
Mulaney is a good comedian. but the show is undeniable shit, and isnt a shock that an Uproxx writer likes a shitty Fox show.
Bummer. I worked on the pilot for NBC. Thought it was pretty funny, but NBC passed on it and it moved to Fox. They reshot a lot of it because the friend’s roll changed, and I was under the assumption the tweaks would help – but it’s pretty much the exact same! What’s the point of redoing the pilot finding another network for it, and still doing the same thing? I mean all the producers, the upm, writers, everything was the same! Why allow it to be passed on by NBC then hardly change anything. This will not work. I was under the assumption the show would change formats etc… Nope. Same as the NBC pilot that didn’t take. I really hoped this would help. I’m crossing my fingers the first few episodes are great. After seeing these numbers, I’m not as upset as I thought id be after leaving Mulaney for another show.
I’m sure the reason why it was picked up at Fox was because it had strong support at upfronts last season and many people who saw it at upfronts were questioning why it didn’t get picked up by NBC. The only reason it didn’t get picked up was because NBC was avoiding taking chances on what they felt was a risky premise and they wanted more traditional fare.
Didn’t watch, but isn’t that the same set from Frasier?
I want this to be good. I really do. I’ll give it a few more shots.
But holy shit was it bad last night. I mean….just atrocious.
Multi cam is a dead medium, quality wise at least. And Mulaney is such a badass comic too. Tough break, but the sooner this dies the sooner Mulaney can get back to do ill standup.
Damn all that money they gave uproxx to promote it and jam it down our throat backfired… who knew?
This reminds me a lot of Sullivan and son… Great comedian but the show has poor timing and bad acting
Mulaney’s acting was fucking horrendous. Worst than Jeff Foxworthy when he had his sitcom.
I think someone told the music composer “we want express yourself but don’t want to pay royalties. Make it happen.”
Didn’t watch it, looks awful, but I still heart Nasim Pedrad.
If you want to continue to have good feelings for Nasim, NEVER watch this show.
I didn’t think the pilot was an abortion or anything, it got a few chuckles out of me, but yeah it wasn’t great.
I do see potential though. Seinfeld was a terrible actor at the beginning, and the show itself took awhile to find it’s legs. Most sitcoms do. Unfortunately I don’t see this being given much of a chance by the network, or by viewers in this current age of knee-jerk “if it isn’t great after one episode fuck it it’s the worst” online idiocy.
And no, the multi-cam format is not dead and it is not inherently inferior to single cam.
Yeah, multi-cam can still work, but with multi-cam, it’s entirely about performance and material. Both have to be pristine.
@Dan Seitz – sure, but that goes for all comedy. That’s not exclusive to multi-cam or anything.
@Dan Seitz I can handle multi cam if they kill the dumb laugh track
Went 15 mins in and had to cut it off. I was hoping he was trolling the multi cam sitcom but i was totally wrong on that one
Doesnt help that Martin short is in it, never been a fan and that made it worse
Welcome Back Kotter, The Cosby Show, Chico and The Man. When will this formula go away?
I like this cause it panders
He should have gone the Amy Shumer and Kroll Show route with Comesy Central. His comedy would be good in small skits. He is not a trained actor, so a shitcom on FOX was a doomed failure from the very start.
Listening to people complain about the multi-cam comedy format sounds like when people complain that they’re not going to watch some old movie because it’s black & white.
His delivery was wooden, but at the same time that was my favorite thing about the show. It made everything else seem slightly off. I hope they can build upon that.
Also, Nasim Pedrad is charming.
i just realized he isn’t nathan fielder… i was thinking “at least he’s got that other show”
I’m still hoping for “Oh, Hello” starring Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.
Wondered how the hipster cheerleading force would handle this news. Keep it up guys. Can’t wait for next week’s excuses.
I bet my girlfriend, before the premiere aired, that this show wouldn’t make it to double digit episodes. Looks like I win, babe.
Yeah I love John Mullaney but this was painful. A charming story in a standup routine just turned into the most stilted conversation like 3 separate times. EVERYONE is doing terrible acting to a level that I can’t even comprehend. I’d get Mullaney being a little stilted, but even Elliot Gould was acting like he was in a school play. And the LOL NASIM PEDRAD IS HOT BUT CRAZY thing is such a worn out trope.
I really wanted to watch this but jesus, it came up short for me. My only hope is that once he’s used all his standup jokes, he’ll actually write for the show and not just try to shoehorn his funniest bits into a script they don’t fit into.
okay so, Mulaney is basically the shittiest sitcom with some of the best jokes ever. horrible tropes like bad acting and delivery but amazing one-liners scattered in there. mainly by mulaney himself
New sitcom looks shitty, is shitty — news at 6
Mulaney’s biggest problem was that he didn’t share the jokes.
The wheel chair joke being a prime example. That would have played better as a dialogue with Martin Short as the ignorant optimist and Mulaney as the pessimist. Instead it was just Mulaney talking to himself in front of someone.
I thought it was somewhat funny. I like Martin Short and the girl from SNL. It was the only new show I watched. It’s hard to do well with football on.
Love The Good Wife but I would watch this, however I can only do so online.
Who?
I don’t have this internal hatred for multi-cam like a lot of people have here. I just want material that will make me laugh. I watched about 3-4 minutes of each of the first 2 episodes and it was painful and not funny.
I haven’t seen SNL for 15 years, so I had no idea who John Mulaney was. Now I do and he is not remotely funny. His stand up is boring, routine and lame. I feel sorry for Martin Short and Elliot Gould, they deserve better than this horrid show.