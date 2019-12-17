Throughout the first season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed Narcos spin-off, Narcos: Mexico, an unknown narrator commented on the events that would eventually lead to the execution of DEA investigator Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña). We subsequently found out that Fargo and True Detective star Scoot McNairy was the man behind this voice, and thanks to the new first-look images of Narcos: Mexico‘s second season, we now know who his beautifully mustachioed character is — and what he’s up to. Also, Diego Luna is back and as mean as ever.

But come on, guys. Just look at that glorious mustache.

Per the second season’s official logline:

Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico continues chronicling the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border that have lead to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs. It’s the mid-1980s, as Félix Gallardo’s super cartel splinters under its own dark weight and social and political shifts within Mexico prompt its desperate government’s most brazen corruption. Meanwhile, the American effort to exact revenge for Kiki Camerana’s execution leads them further away from any hope for justice. The cycle of violence rages on.

Aside from previewing Scoot’s character Walt Breslin, revisiting Luna’s Gallardo, and offering a few shots of the rest of the cast, Netflix also dropped a short date announcement video on Instagram.

Narcos: Mexico‘s second season drops Thursday, February 13 on Netflix.