comedy central

When you work in entertainment media long enough, you start to get a feel for if a TV show is going to be good or not based on the enthusiasm the publicists for the network exhibit for the show in your communications with them. Based on the enthusiasm Comedy Central’s press team has exhibited from the start for Another Period — which kicked off its second season last week — I suspected it was going to be delightful, and, as it turns out, it is indeed that.

For the benefit of those unfamiliar with the show, here’s a brief synopsis: Another Period is set in 1902 and tells the story of Lillian and Beatrice Bellacourt, two sisters played by Natasha Leggero and Riki Lindhome, who co-created and co-write the show. The Bellacourt sisters are consumed by a simple obsession: Being rich and famous and, in the process, living the most ridiculously fabulous and outrageously decadent lives two Gilded Age siblings from Newport, Rhode Island — a center of early 20th century power and wealth — could possibly live. Equal parts parody of Downton Abbey and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the second season sees the sisters trying to ditch their rich, gay husbands for men who are even richer (and less gay).

The all-star cast also features Michael Ian Black, Christina Hendricks, David Koechner, Jason Ritter, David Wain, Paget Brewster, Beth Dover, Lauren Flans, Brett Gelman, Alice Hunter, Brian Huskey, and Armen Weitzman. Additionally, season two guest stars include the likes of Jermaine Clement, Andy Daly, Tom Lennon, Cedric the Entertainer, Aasif Mandvi, Kate Miccuci, Moshe Kasher, Lauren Lapkus, Adam Pally, June Diane Raphael, Joss Whedon, and Perez Hilton.

When I met with Lindhome and Leggero recently to talk about the show, it’d just been announced that Comedy Central had renewed Another Period for a third season before a single episode of the second season had even aired. We talked about how they conceived the idea for the series, the totally fabulous way they get creative work done together, and the traumatic origin of their friendship, among other things.

Congrats on getting renewed for another season before this new one has even aired.

Lindhome: Isn’t that crazy?

Leggero: With a show like ours it’s a gift, because we have so many high-level cast members and writers. It’s so beneficial for scheduling so we can get our cast and our writers all lined up and together.

I’ve always been interested in the dynamic of two writers working on something together. How do you guys work creatively?

Lindhome: We like to do it on vacation. We like to go away, away from Los Angeles, and just brainstorm. Every character, we figure out their backstory, where they’re headed, etc. We plan everything out.

Leggero: We sat in a cabana once and just thought of character names for like two days.

That had to be a lot of fun.

Leggero: It was a lot of fun!

Lindhome: To name Mr. Peepers [Michael Ian Black’s character] was so hard.

I could swear I’d heard that name somewhere before watching your show.

Leggero: No, you haven’t. That’s how good it is.

Where did the idea for the show come from? It seems like something two friends sitting in a bar having a bunch of drinks would dream up where you say, “Hey, let’s get all of our friends together and dress up in elaborate costumes and have a lot of fun?” But you’re actually getting to do this in the form of a TV show.

Lindhome: This is what happened: That is exactly what happened. We wanted to make something together. So we were brainstorming and brainstorming. And then we hit this wall, and then we went to a bar, and we had wine.

Leggero: [Laughs.]

Lindhome: Natasha had these two ideas she’d been working on. One was a reality show called Dumb which was about the dumbest people in America, and another that was set in Newport at the turn of the century.

Leggero: And Riki said, “Why don’t we combine them?” So it was very collaborative. But, yes, of course, we like to dress up like princesses and be really mean to people. But also we went to Newport — we’ve been like three times now — and we felt so inspired by the stories there. I don’t think most people realize that, at the turn of the century, we had our own Downton Abbey there. But it was very American, and it was very crazy. People were living like rappers. There was no income tax. There was a lot of new money.

Lindhome: These were brand-new billionaires.

Leggero: I believe one of the guys there, [Andrew] Carnegie, had more money than all of the rest of America.

Lindhome: He had three billion when he died and that was in 1900s money.