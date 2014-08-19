Nathan Fielder Fooled The Internet Years Ago With A Fake Psychic Website

In addition to last night’s Conan, Nathan Fielder also appeared on Bill Simmons’ Grantland yesterday in which, towards the end of the podcast (1:08 mark), he discussed a fake “psychic and spiritual healer” website he managed under the pseudonym Ronald Shoub. Of course, this was back when he was just working as a writer and no one knew who Nathan Fielder was.
After a quick search I found that Reddit discovered the site back in 2010 and didn’t know what the hell to make of it — although many strongly felt that it was the work of a troll artist.
Here’s an excerpt from the “About” page:
Although Ronald was born a natural psychic, he didn’t always know he had this ability. In fact it wasn’t until grade seven, when Ronald sensed that his math teacher was pregnant, that he realized he had a metaphysical gift. (It turned out that his math teacher herself wasn’t pregnant but it was actually her pet dog that was pregnant!) But at the time Ronald didn’t take his spot-on predictions too seriously. After all, he was a teenager and much more concerned with “meeting girls” and going to “the prom” than he was with psychic mastery.
The whole thing is classic Fielder, complete with a FAQ page that provides helpful instructions on how to clear your internet history if you’re embarrassed about visiting a psychic website, testimonials with a famous celebrity’s name “starred out for privacy purposes,” a blog and, store containing his literary debut: Me Psychic, You Psychic. I cannot recommend perusing the entire website highly enough.
Marry me, Nathan Fielder.
(H/T Phil T.)
this is so great
I’m still not convinced he’s not the real estate agent on Island Hunters on HGTV [www.privateislandsinc.com]
I like Bill Simmons as a writer, and I like Nathan Fielder as a comedian. I cannot imagine the pain of listening to a podcast with the two of them talking.
Simmons’ interview skills rank right up there with Chris Farley.
All Simmons beef aside, every podcast depends on the guest. Fielder is pretty funny, and it was interesting to hear him talk about setting up the pranks for his show.
It’s their voices I’m referring to.
Hey Uproxx?
NathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielderNathanFielder.
I don’t care how many times you post about him, it isn’t going to make him as funny as you think he is. 21st century candid camera with extra shock value, putting people in awkward situations….YEAH. HILARIOUS.
Luckily, the shelf life of this is pretty short, because people start catching on and don’t want to be part of it.
Having a fake website when no one knows who you are isn’t exactly fooling the internet.