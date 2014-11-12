Naya Rivera Ass-Shamed Kim Kardashian’s ‘Break The Internet’ Photos

Making fun of Kim Kardashian is our new national pastime: it’s something everyone enjoys and it’s a million times more fun than baseball. So have at her Paper Magazine photos. Mock the excessive Photoshop or a magazine costing $10 (?!?), but don’t play the “won’t somebody please think of the children” card — save that for when the Kardazzzzzzzians do something truly, unforgivably horrible, like making this face again.

Here’s what Naya Rivera, of lesbian cheerleader on Glee fame, had to say about Kim.

And? If anything, more mothers should be born into famous families, release a sex tape, become a multimillionaire, marry one of the greatest rappers alive, bathe in oil, wear neck-enhancing jewelry, and have a team of 54 underage orphans work tirelessly around the clock to Photoshop the hell out of their body. It’s inspiring, really. Tsk tsk, Naya.