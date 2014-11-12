Naya Rivera Ass-Shamed Kim Kardashian’s ‘Break The Internet’ Photos

#Kim Kardashian
11.12.14 4 years ago 64 Comments

Making fun of Kim Kardashian is our new national pastime: it’s something everyone enjoys and it’s a million times more fun than baseball. So have at her Paper Magazine photos. Mock the excessive Photoshop or a magazine costing $10 (?!?), but don’t play the “won’t somebody please think of the children” card — save that for when the Kardazzzzzzzians do something truly, unforgivably horrible, like making this face again.

Here’s what Naya Rivera, of lesbian cheerleader on Glee fame, had to say about Kim.

And? If anything, more mothers should be born into famous families, release a sex tape, become a multimillionaire, marry one of the greatest rappers alive, bathe in oil, wear neck-enhancing jewelry, and have a team of 54 underage orphans work tirelessly around the clock to Photoshop the hell out of their body. It’s inspiring, really. Tsk tsk, Naya.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian
TAGSBUTTSKIM KARDASHIANNAYA RIVERA

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 16 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 7 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP