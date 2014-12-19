Neil Patrick Harris Is Finally Making His Demented ‘American Horror Story’ Appearance

Yesterday I briefly mentioned at the end of my recap that Neil Patrick Harris is finally going to be making his first highly anticipated appearance when American Horror Story returns on January 7th from winter hiatus. This season has had its ups and downs, but as one of you astutely pointed out yesterday, this fun, dumb show is better if you just stop questioning the reasons why it does the things it does, and just sit back and enjoy the ride.

If the teaser for the next episode with the addition of Neil Patrick Harris is any indication, however, it looks like that ride is about to get a hell of a lot more fun — keeping my expectations tempered, of course.

Here is what I have gathered about Neil Patrick Harris’s character based on this one minute promo:

NPH is some kind of demented ringleader named “Chester” who is buying the freak show.

NPH wants to bone the twins.

NPH is also a magician but not a very good one if the blood on his saw and face is any indication.

NPH is also a ventriloquist with a creepy f*cking dummy. (As if there’s any other kind.)

NPH says that the dummy relaxes him.

NPH’s dummy comes to life and is played by that amazing actress with Down Syndrome who was in the first three seasons of American Horror Story.

Wait, does the dummy tell him to “do things?” It looks like the dummy tells him to do things.

Dandy says “what a sicko” about someone, which we are led to believe is NPH’s character.

Dandy is also jealous of NPH’s relationship with the twins and has his cop buddy watch them.

Try as I might, I honestly can’t find anything bad about any of this. I hope Chester and Dandy come head to head for these last couple of episodes like a creepy murderous conjoined-twin loving psychopath version of Godzilla and Mothra — and then the ghost of Twisty comes in like, I don’t know, what kills Godzilla and Mothra? Maybe this wasn’t the best analogy to make since I’m not up to speed on my Japanese monster movies. Oh well. Burn it to the ground, boys.