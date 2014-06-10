Netflix Caves In To Verizon’s Cease-And-Desist Demands

I didn’t see this earlier today when reporting about the best and worst Internet Service Providers for Netflix speed, but only a few days after Verizon told Netflix to shut the f**k up and stop blaming Verizon for bad Netflix connections, Netflix has caved.
Last week, Netflix began throwing up messages to its subscribers when certain ISPs providd slow conections. They looked like this:
Verizon issued a cease-and-desist to Netflix, threatening them with a lawsuit if they continued to blame the ISP for the bad connection speed, and it appears as though Netflix is obliging. They’re phasing out the warnings by week’s end.
Netflix issued the following statement, backing off of their transparency campaign but still insisting that it’s the ISP’s fault: (via DailyTech):
Some broadband providers argue that our actions, and not theirs, are causing a degraded Netflix experience. Netflix does not purposely select congested routes. We pay some of the world’s largest transit networks to deliver Netflix video right to the front door of an ISP. Where the problem occurs is at that door — the interconnection point — when the broadband provider hasn’t provided enough capacity to accommodate the traffic their customer requested.
Some large US ISPs are erecting toll booths, providing sufficient capacity for services requested by their subscribers to flow through only when those services pay the toll. In this way, ISPs are double-dipping by getting both their subscribers and Internet content providers to pay for access to each other.
Given the fact that Verizon DSL is dead last among Netflix speeds, I very much doubt that this is the end of the war of words. It may continue for months and years to come.
I think they got their point across. If you haven’t heard by now that Verizon isn’t the best, you probably don’t care either way.
If you did your homework, you’d know that Netflix is still mulling their options.
From Netflix statement:
“As part of this transparency campaign, we started a small scale test in early May that lets consumers know, while they’re watching Netflix, that their experience is degraded due to a lack of capacity into their broadband provider’s network. We are testing this across the U.S. wherever there is significant and persistent network congestion This test is scheduled to end on June 16. We will evaluate rolling it out more broadly.”
Also, Netflix isn’t handing over their user data as requested.
From the Ars Technica article:
“Verizon also demanded a list of all customers who received such messages and evidence that each message was justified…
…Netflix’s response did not include the list of customers to whom it has sent the messages or specific justification for each one, as Verizon demanded. When asked if Netflix is not complying with all of Verizon’s demands, a Netflix spokesperson told Ars only that the “letter speaks for itself.””
I don’t know if I’m allowed to post links here, but…
Netflix source: [blog.netflix.com]
Ars source: [arstechnica.com]
Netflix is getting a free ride, sucking up , what is it , a full THIRD of ALL bandwidth between the hours of 5pm and 11pm, each and every night. And this is how they’ve built their business. Not sure why the FCC hasn’t shut them down. It’s simply preposterous.
Pirating didn’t, hasn’t, and won’t shut the free flow on information down, it’s going to be Netflix that does it.
Well if the United States didn’t have crappy bandwidth as it is, it would not be an issue.
The users of Verizon and any other ISPs already pay for the bandwidth and infrastructure, in fact they overpay since many users never reach actual bandwidth limit of their connection thanks to the ISP’s shitty regulations and purposeful throttling. That is a crime already.
As for the actual traffic, that’s practically free. The cost comes from building the infrastructure and then maintaining the network, which again is paid by the ISP subscribers. Big providers like Netflix also pay tens of millions to connect to these ISP’s to connect their content directly, which is exactly why Verizon is fucking up by degrading the connection between the users and Netflix content, even though both sides are paying Verizon for the bandwidth and data.
Nobody get’s a free ride you retard, next time try to read and think before posting bullshit like that. It’s people like you who let Verizon get away with horrible service and ridiculous prices while you complain about the fucking FCC shutting down a great company that we all like and pay for.
