Netflix Is Now Bigger than Comcast

As the worlds of television and Internet slowly commingle and have freaky sex and produce mutant babies like Hulu, it’s unclear exactly which media companies will emerge from the technological revolution intact. But this much is certain: Netflix is kicking ass, boasting more subscribers than both Showtime and Comcast.
Netflix Inc. said Monday it now has 23.6 million customers thanks to a major first-quarter growth spurt that pushed the online video and DVD service past traditional subscription entertainment powerhouses such as Showtime and Comcast…
Netflix, which is transitioning from its origins as a DVD-by-mail company to one that offers online streaming video of movies and TV shows, has increasingly become a powerful force in the distribution of digital entertainment. The company recently won the exclusive rights to offer past episodes of the AMC network’s popular “Mad Men” series and outbid competitors for the rights to a new series called “House of Cards” from executive producer David Fincher. [SF Chron]
Netflix insists that it’s a “supplemental channel” — that is, more a competitor to Showtime and HBO than to Comcast or the assclowns at Time Warner — but the fact that they’ve gone from mailing DVDs to magically procuring TV shows through your XBox is a sign that it’s not too late to buy Netflix stock. Or to swear allegiance to them as future overlords.
I for one welcome out new TV streaming overlords
now if they put some non-shitty movies on instant queue they’d be all set
What’s this Netflix, and why has my local Blockbuster been closed all month? Some Jewish holiday or something?
Its $236.17 a share today. Thats too late.
@ Burns, its getting better, but slowly.
The movie choice on streaming is pretty crappy, however they have great full tv series and documentaries
Anyone who says the streaming movies are crap has obviously not seen Exit through the Gift Shop.
Instant needs more movies but at least the lack of quality gives me an excuse to force every visitor to my home to watch Troll 2.
@wehavehair – Exit Through the Giftshop is a documentary. So, yes, the actual movies are pretty much shit. The docs are awesome though.
Netflix is awesome because it allows me to rent movies like Monster Squad without having to be embarrassed by the Blockbuster clerk.
Wolfman, does in fact, have nards.
Also on Netflix Instant, non-documentary category:
Airborne.
I’m not a huge fan of Netflix. Like everyone else has said, their movie selection sucks, the docs are the only redeeming quality. Plus, I get super dizzy and nauseous from constantly perusing the selections for too long to no avail.
Really? Their streaming movie selection sucks? Yeah, Being John Malkovich was a steaming pile of shit. So was Slacker, Barton Fink, A Clockwork Orange, Best In Show, and Stripes.
And I could go on.
I just got netflix not long ago for use via the Wii. It was unimpressive at first. Now however, since they’re moving away from the DVD model to the streaming model the movies are coming to streaming faster. Last night I watche Easy A, which was surprisingly good, and last week i watched Black Swan (and not just the lesbian sex part–though that I watched a few times).
I’m sold. There’s two DVDs I didn’t have to make an effort to get. Besides, I’m out of places to store DVDs.
Toy Story 3 went up recently if you’re looking for a sobfest.
Police Academy is available for streaming. All of your arguments are invalid.