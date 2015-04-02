Netflix Is Reportedly Close To Ordering A 13-Episode ‘Full House’ Reunion Series

When you’re lost out there, and you’re all alone, apparently you should just call up Netflix because they have an unlimited supply of money and resources and will be happy to give them to you, as they just proved again by — reportedly — working to bring back Full House for a “reunion series.”
TV Line has the exclusive:
According to sources, Netflix is thisclose to ordering Fuller House, a 13-episode multi-cam continuation of Full House to star Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. and Andrea Barber as her BFF Kimmy.
Fellow Full House vets John Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier are being eyed to make guest appearances, with Stamos having a producer role, as well.
For the love of God, please let this be a Thelma & Louise situation, with the two of them going on a blood-soaked road trip or something. But why would it be called Fuller House if it’s a road trip movie? Uh, because they’re driving an RV, obviously. That’s why it’s “fuller” even though there are fewer people living in it than the original house. Close quarters and such. You act like I haven’t thought this through very carefully in the last five minutes.
Probably yesterdays april fools joke just being passed around now. Dont believe it for a second.
Marking out! Marking out! Marking out!
The only way I would watch this is if they renamed it ‘Fool House’ and based the charcters on how the actors/actresses turned out in real life and then somehow had to live together and make ends meet in ridiculously expensive, modern day SF.
Danger, sit down man, elevate your feet, I’ll bring you some cold compresses.
If only Dave Coulier were alive to see this.
Cut. It. Out.
michaelscottNONONO.gif
A very apropos reaction. Wait, what am I saying?
It’s the only correct reaction.
I just wonder if the Olsen quadruplets are available…
They could use the stuffed dog from scrubs and just pretend that Comet is still alive
I wouldn’t let Rowdy near that burning turd of a show
Posting just so I remember where I was when Netflix jumped the shark. (Hi, Jon Hein)
I hope they bring that troublemaker Rusty back!
I always picture his character would grow up and start a business over there in SanFran called “Rusty’s Pipes”.
An escort service comprised of former child stars: Jonathan from Who’s The Boss, the dorky chub from Small Wonder, the youngest brat from Home Improvement, whoever that dude was who played Derrick on Silver Spoons, etc.
Make dat bank Rusty, make dat bank!!
Derrick was played by Jason Bateman.
Nice! Then pretty mouth Bateman will be Rusty’s biggest earner!
I will only give a shit if Jodie Sweetin is involved. She’s grown up into the perfect balance of hot and trashy.
Meth does a body good.
Guys. Full House was not a good show. Ever.