Spring will arrive soon, and ahead of the annual regrowth of nature, Netflix is unleashing a barrel full of original new content. First up, the subdued colors of Ozark will return to put Jason Bateman back in the occasional driver’s seat as well as his starring role. There’s also some up coming comedy specials worth highlighting, along with a wealth of other TV series and movies (both original and licensed) coming your way as well.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this March.

Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 3/27)

We’ve got a six-month time jump with the casino fully operable but Marty and Wendy battling over the family’s destiny. Marty, naturally, wants to play things safe. Wendy, on the other hand, has some big dreams, which are fueled by a sketchy alliance with a drug cartel leader. Not wonderful, and things get even messier when Wendy’s brother rolls into town. Jason Bateman and Julia Garner are still acting their hearts out here, but the colour palette is sure to remain a dreary one.

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix comedy special streaming 3/3)

Netflix hasn’t issued an official trailer for this special, so please enjoy this video clip of Taylor Tomlinson’s last (high-spirited) appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. In this special, she’ll discuss how she’s leaving the mistakes of her early 20s behind her (and tell us why why your twenties are not truly “the best years of your life”) in her very first hour-long comedy special.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix film streaming 3/10)

A trailer hasn’t yet materialized for this special either, so here’s a reminder of how Maron’s 2017 Netflix special (Too Real) went down. This time around, he’ll be sardonically digging into religion, technology, celebrity status, and maybe some politics as well. Maron loves to tell it straight, so sit down for this one.