Netflix has been teasing an expanded game section for long enough that fans started doubting it would ever happen. But, as with most Netflix features, it just took them a little while to follow through with it. We all know the streamer has a bit of a commitment problem.

The streamer confirmed in its 2023 Q1 earnings call that a handful of new games are on the way. And by “handful” they mean “truckload” since there are quite a few of them. Without providing too many details, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters announced that 40 (!) new games will be added to the service throughout the rest of the year.

Even though there are already 50+ games on Netflix’s mobile app that are included with a user’s monthly subscription fee, a whopping 99% of users had yet to try out the feature as of last summer. It’s not like there aren’t exclusives on there either: the existing library includes three Stranger Things-inspired games, an interactive thriller game (featuring the voices of James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe) and, perhaps the best title of all, Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade. There is truly something for everyone, here.

While none of the new titles have been confirmed, the streamer loves to incorporate their original shows into games. Some other existing titles include a game based on Narcos, Nailed it! and, somehow, the dating reality show Too Hot To Handle. Does this mean we will get a Wednesday-inspired mobile game in the future? It’s seeming more and more likely. Now people just have to actually play them.

