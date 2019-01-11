Getty Image

North Carolina’s discriminatory legislation, House Bill 2, still seems to be losing the state projects from major corporations. The latest example of this appears to be Netflix and production of a new show that’s supposed to be based in the Tar Heel State.

House Bill 2, colloquially known as the “bathroom bill,” was passed in 2016 and saw a wide backlash that lost the state a number of major projects and companies committing to the state. Perhaps most famously, the NBA decided to move its All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans in 2017 in response to HB2.

Part of the bill was changed as a result of that, and the NBA decided to award the All-Star game to the Hornets later this winter, but not every company was satisfied by changes to the laws. That includes Netflix, which won’t film ‘OBX,’ a show set to take place in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, in North Carolina.