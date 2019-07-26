Netflix/Lionsgate/Uproxx

The seventh and final season of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black is nearly upon us. For the ladies of this fictionalized rendition (loosely based upon Piper Kerman’s best-selling memoir) of Litchfield Penitentiary, their stories end in both bittersweet and tragic ways. In the case of adorable sociopath Lorna Morello Muccio — embodied by Aussie actress Yael Stone with an impeccably executed Brooklyn-Boston accent — her carefully constructed facade does continue to deteriorate. Of course, this process has been ongoing for multiple seasons, but viewers will be captivated by how Stone adds more layers to her character, all the way through the series finale.

Stone was happy to chat with us about Lorna’s inner workings, along with how Orange led to her work with Liberation Prison Yoga, an NYC-based organization that trains instructors in trauma-based instruction, so they can bring yoga and meditation to inmates. We also discussed Stone’s connection to the #MeToo movement and her cautious optimism for more progress in that realm.

How often do people tell you that they love Lorna, even though she’s done some really awful things?

That’s a good point! Yeah, there is a kind of interesting disconnect between the love of Lorna and the awful things she does and the terrible things she says, but people do tend to have an affection for her despite all those terrible things.

Is it difficult to play her sympathetically?

I don’t think about if I’m playing a character sympathetically or not? I guess I’m always trying to get inside their heads, so when you’re always working from inside, there’s a bias going on already, so I don’t have any intention there, I’ve always just wanted to be really human with her. I guess our humanity includes some horrible things and some beautiful things, and it’s always a balancing act with humanity.

Quite a balancing act, I imagine, because crawling inside Lorna’s head seems like a difficult process.

It is, and it isn’t. I understand her fantasy mind. I understand her strong feelings that kind of take over, and the manner in which she can’t gain control. I’ve seen it in people before, and I think that’s why people have affection for her because there’s something about her … even though she’s quite larger than life in some ways she seems familiar.

So if Season 7 Lorna was capable of offering advice to Season 1 Lorna, what would she say?

Ahhh, let me think …. I guess it would be that if Lorna had clarity when she was offering this advice, I think she would say not to run away with fantasy. Not to trust too much in her instinct but to trust the people that are close to her. Her fantasy life turns on her in Season 7, even more profoundly than we’ve seen it before. And it’s very painful, and there’s no chance for healing or to get better. So I think Lorna would try to tell her past self, “Don’t dive into the fantasy.”

We see more of her backstory in this season, and I was shocked to see that there was more! Did the additional information surprise you at all?

I wanted to know more, and it’s always wonderful to find out more about your character. It’s like reading the next chapter in a book, and the richness and the depth feels really satisfying, but it’s also very sad. It was a lot of heartbreak, for Lorna and for me in shooting this season. I had an amazing time working on that story, particularly because Natasha Lyonne was directing the episode where we learned so much more, but where an adventure of acting can be satisfying and rigorous, it often can be very painful, too. So it was sad and bittersweet.

Netflix/Lionsgate

When the cast moved to maximum security in Season 6, Lorna lost her beloved makeup. Did that affect your portrayal of her?

I guess my face looked different! But you know, it has been a slow but definite unraveling in Lorna. I see images from really early on, and she was so put together and so clean and tight in her appearance. And I think there’s been something quite beautiful in how we’ve stripped things further away with that character. Almost to the point of disintegration, and that’s not fun to feel that, to portray that, but suddenly, there’s this really strong sense of truth and humanity in it, and a lot of people don’t do well in very tightly controlled situations like prison. It’s not a healthy environment, it’s not good, there’s no access to a real chance for healing at the moment. That alone as a factor makes sense in her unraveling, and then there’s all these other factors involved — her mental health — and it kind of slips by people until it’s too late.