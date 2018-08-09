Getty Image

Earlier this year and before Hisan Minhaj hosted another Trumpless White House Correspondents Dinner, Netflix revealed that The Daily Show standout would soon join their fold with his own comedy talk show. More details have arrived via a Netflix press release, and the streaming service has committed to an unusually large number of weekly episodes for the project that shall not only star Minhaj, but he’s executive producing as well.

The show, The Patriot Act with Hisan Minhaj, has been ordered up for “an unprecedented 32” episodes and officially makes Minhaj the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy series. A brief synopsis follows:

Minhaj’s weekly comedy show will explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj will bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

The dance card of Minhaj — a first generation American who’s been frank about his experiences while growing up in the 1990s as a child of immigrants — is chock full right now. Not only will this new series debut on October 28, but he’ll churn through a North American comedy tour of 16 cities beginning on August 11, and he’ll appear with Goatface (his sketch comedy quartet) in a Comedy Central special set to air in late 2018. No question about it, Netflix is keen to ride the Minhaj wave while pursuing its own rise to digital-platform dominance.