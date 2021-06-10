As the streaming giant continues to draw eyes this week with its “Geeked Week” event, Netflix officially launched its first online store on Thursday, which will feature limited edition items from some of its hit original series. The streaming service announced its plans for Netflix merch shop in a blog post on its official site.

“We love it when great stories transcend screens and become part of people’s lives,” Consumer Products VP Josh Simon wrote. “We’re always looking at how we can extend the world of our stories for fans, from apparel and toys to immersive events and games. And it’s why today we’re launching Netflix.shop as an exciting new destination combining curated products and rich storytelling in a uniquely Netflix shopping experience.”

As of now, the merchandise is only available in the U.S. and has a very small selection of items. However, Netflix.shop’s offerings will expand to series like Bridgerton, Money Heist, The Witcher and Stranger Things as the streaming giant takes a cautious approach to not over-extending itself on product spending. Via Deadline:

Netflix plans to look to compress the development cycle and more nimbly and selectively leverage titles delivered by the company’s massive content machine. As certain shows or films gain traction, as evidenced by indicators like social media buzz, the company hopes to be able to quickly cash in on customer appetites.

Netflix.shop is apparently open for business, but again, its selection is mostly limited to merchandise for the Yasuke and Eden anime series. Lupin throw pillows will reportedly be available, but as of this writing, they’re not appearing on the merch site. Yet.

(Via Netflix)