Since Nielsen began tracking the most-watched streaming shows, Netflix has dominated the top 10 of acquired series (i.e. shows that didn’t originally air on Netflix, Disney+, or the streamer of your choice). In fact, no non-Netflix title has landed a spot on the list since Nielsen debuted the weekly streaming rankings more than a year ago — until now.

Have a look at Nielsen’s top streaming series for September 20-26:

1. Cocomelon (Netflix), 675 million minutes

2. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 651 million

3. NCIS (Netflix), 546 million

4. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 462 million

5. Manifest (Netflix), 430 million

6. Heartland (Netflix), 399 million

7. Supernatural (Netflix), 361 million

8. Downton Abbey (Netflix), 277 million

9. The Simpsons (Disney+), 272 million

10. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 257 million

That’s nine shows that are available on Netflix, including fall comfort series Gilmore Girls and the unstoppable force/every parent’s nightmare that is Cocomelon, and The Simpsons on Disney+. Why did The Simpsons break into the top-10 now, even though it’s been available on Disney’s streaming service since 2019? I assume it’s because Halloween is approaching, and spooky season is not complete without a Treehouse of Horror marathon. (I suggest starting with the best of the bunch, “Treehouse of Horror V.”)

As for the original series ranking, well, it’s no surprise what’s at the top:

1. Squid Game (Netflix), 1.91 billion minutes viewed

2. Lucifer (Netflix), 860 million

3. Sex Education (Netflix), 856 million

4. Midnight Mass (Netflix), 566 million

5. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 509 million

6. The Circle (Netflix), 436 million

7. Clickbait (Netflix), 409 million

8. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 381 million

9. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), 299 million

10. Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Netflix), 251 million

Congratulations to Only Murders in the Building, a very good show. Also, get ready for the inevitable Squid Game parody on The Simpsons, coming in 2023.

