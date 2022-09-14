Netflix has set the stage for its second global fan event. On September 23rd, the streaming service’s Tudum event (sound it out) will jump from country to country to share news, first looks, and footage from a slew of its favorite shows and movies. The trailer boasts a metric ton of superstar talent, including the cast of Stranger Things, Gal Gadot, Rian Johnson, and dozens more. All of them carry the tantalizing promise of stoking the fandom fires.

Launching at 7pm Pacific, Tudum will highlight its Korean programming; at 10:30 Pacific, they’ll share movies and TV from India; at 10am Pacific the next morning, it’s time for the United States, Europe, and Latin America to take a turn; and, finally, Japan will close things out at 9pm Pacific on September 24th.

The full list of shows is here:

1899

3 Body Problem

Alice In Borderland

Belascoarán

Berlin

Bridgerton

Class

Dead To Me

El Amor Después Del Amor

El Reino

Elite

Emily In Paris

First Love

Glitch

Guns & Gulaabs

Heartstopper

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean

Love Is Blind: Brazil

Lupin

Manifest

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

Physical: 100

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Rana Naidu

Scoop

Shadow And Bone

Soup

Squid Game

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Fabulous

The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House

The Umbrella Academy

The Watcher

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Triada

Vikings: Valhalla

Wednesday

You

And movies…

20th Century Girl

Ardiente Paciencia

A Través Del Mar

Beyond The Universe

Carga Máxima

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Enola Holmes 2

Extraction 2

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo De Toro’s Pinocchio

Heart Of Stone

Kathal Khufiya

Matrimillas

Monica, O My Darling

Qala

The Redeem Team

Slumberland

The School For Good And Evil

They Cloned Tyrone

Your Place Or Mine

And video games (which Netflix has apparently!)…

Compass Point: West

Destra: The Memories Between

Kentucky Route Zero

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Triviaverse

Obviously, there are some intriguing names there, including the Bridgerton spin-off, more Lupin, and an Enola Holmes sequel, but every fan will have a different title they lose their minds over. Netflix is ready to serve.

Plus, the existence of their sound-effect-based event proves that Dun-Dun, a Law & Order fan event, isn’t such a far-fetched idea.

(via Deadline)