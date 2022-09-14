Netflix has set the stage for its second global fan event. On September 23rd, the streaming service’s Tudum event (sound it out) will jump from country to country to share news, first looks, and footage from a slew of its favorite shows and movies. The trailer boasts a metric ton of superstar talent, including the cast of Stranger Things, Gal Gadot, Rian Johnson, and dozens more. All of them carry the tantalizing promise of stoking the fandom fires.
Launching at 7pm Pacific, Tudum will highlight its Korean programming; at 10:30 Pacific, they’ll share movies and TV from India; at 10am Pacific the next morning, it’s time for the United States, Europe, and Latin America to take a turn; and, finally, Japan will close things out at 9pm Pacific on September 24th.
The full list of shows is here:
- 1899
- 3 Body Problem
- Alice In Borderland
- Belascoarán
- Berlin
- Bridgerton
- Class
- Dead To Me
- El Amor Después Del Amor
- El Reino
- Elite
- Emily In Paris
- First Love
- Glitch
- Guns & Gulaabs
- Heartstopper
- Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean
- Love Is Blind: Brazil
- Lupin
- Manifest
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area
- Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale
- Never Have I Ever
- Outer Banks
- Physical: 100
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Rana Naidu
- Scoop
- Shadow And Bone
- Soup
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- The Crown
- The Fabulous
- The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Watcher
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Triada
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Wednesday
- You
And movies…
- 20th Century Girl
- Ardiente Paciencia
- A Través Del Mar
- Beyond The Universe
- Carga Máxima
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
- Enola Holmes 2
- Extraction 2
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo De Toro’s Pinocchio
- Heart Of Stone
- Kathal Khufiya
- Matrimillas
- Monica, O My Darling
- Qala
- The Redeem Team
- Slumberland
- The School For Good And Evil
- They Cloned Tyrone
- Your Place Or Mine
And video games (which Netflix has apparently!)…
- Compass Point: West
- Destra: The Memories Between
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Nailed It! Baking Bash
- Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales
- Triviaverse
Obviously, there are some intriguing names there, including the Bridgerton spin-off, more Lupin, and an Enola Holmes sequel, but every fan will have a different title they lose their minds over. Netflix is ready to serve.
Plus, the existence of their sound-effect-based event proves that Dun-Dun, a Law & Order fan event, isn’t such a far-fetched idea.
(via Deadline)