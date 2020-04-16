Who knows exactly where Mindy Kaling finds the time for all the TV and film projects in her post-Office life, but we’re not complaining. Not too long after Four Weddings and a Funeral reboot on Hulu and her Late Night film with Emma Thompson, the Kaling-created Never Have I Ever series is coming to Netflix. The show’s semi-autobiographical and finds inspiration within Kaling’s own adolescence in Massachusetts (she was born in Cambridge). As the trailer shows (with big-bold captions), Kaling is promising to put a “nerdy, extra thirsty” spin on this coming-of-age story.

To no one’s surprise who knows Kaling’s work, the lead character is very much an overachiever like her inspiration, but social circles won’t be a smooth ride. After a casting call that drew 15,000 candidates, newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan landed the role of Devi. The show’s synopsis promises to put an always-comedic spin on “the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl… who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

Kaling recently stressed to Variety that she was excited to make a show “about an Indian nerd who’s also badly behaved, to show that because I’m deeply familiar with it.” She stressed that nerds aren’t all quiet and unassuming wallflowers but can have “obnoxious personalities” and get in trouble like all the other teens. Sounds like a good kind of trouble? We’ll find out when Never Have I Ever arrives on Netflix on April 27.