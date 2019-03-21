Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nearly two years ago, comedian Baron Vaughn and hip-hop artist Open Mike Eagle announced that their new hybrid stand-up, sketch and live music series, The New Negroes, would be coming to Comedy Central. When the two-year mark strikes next month, it will finally arrive, as the network announced today that The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle will premiere Friday, April 19th at 11 p.m. ET/PT with a simulcast on BET.

“Our series gets its title and its mission from a book named The New Negro by Alain Locke,” the pair said in a press release:

That book was a collection of essays, poetry, fiction, and music from a generation of emerging artists credited with launching the Harlem Renaissance. In other words, it was a place where black people shared their lives, their perspectives, and their ideals. It was a place where black people could define themselves instead of being defined by others. Our show aspires to do the same with stand-up comedy, music, and music videos. We’re paying homage to that original movement by inviting comedians and musicians to do what they do best: speak.

Along with dropping the first trailer for the show, Comedy Central also released a talent and premiere schedule for all eight episodes of The New Negroes, which will run from April 19th to June 7th. Comedians like Dulcé Sloan, Sam Jay, Hannibal Buress, the Lucas Brothers, Sasheer Zamata, and Moshe Kasher will feature, among many others. On the music side, artists such as Danny Brown, MF Doom, Lizzo and Method Man will appear on the program.