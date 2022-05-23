Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In June 2022

New content alert!

HBO and HBO Max just released their June lineup, and there’s plenty to be excited about for streaming fans. Westworld is back for more madness and mayhem as a human revolution goes against a robot army (lead by Tessa Thompson, of course). Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays a woman blurring the lines between fiction and reality in terrifying ways in the limited series Irma Vep. And for comedy fans, Andy Garcia is reviving the Father of the Bride plot for a new generation.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this June.

Westworld: Season 4 (HBO series streaming 6/26)

The mind-bending sci-fi series kicks its fourth season off with a human revolution and the return of Evan Rachel Wood. Despite Dolores dying in season three, Wood is back as some form of the park’s most notorious host as Maeve hunts for her daughter, Caleb leads the resistance, Charlotte Hale builds a robot army, and Bernard searches for the Sublime. So yeah, we’ve got a lot of territory to cover this time around.

Irma Vep (HBO limited series streaming 6/6)

Olivier Assayas directs this limited series based on his ’90s flick. This time, Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander plays his muse, a young actress named Mira who’s become increasingly disillusioned with fame and her lackluster artistic career. She reinvents herself by signing on to play Vep under the direction of an eccentric auteur, but the lines between actress and character begin to blur in disturbing ways.

Father of the Bride (HBO Max movie streaming 6/16)

This remake of the beloved ’90s film series sees Andy Garcia taking on the title role of a Cuban family patriarch struggling to come to grips with his daughter’s impending nuptials. The regular hijinks ensue as relationships amongst the large and loud brood are pushed to the breaking point in hilarious ways.