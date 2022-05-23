Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In June 2022

New content alert!
HBO and HBO Max just released their June lineup, and there’s plenty to be excited about for streaming fans. Westworld is back for more madness and mayhem as a human revolution goes against a robot army (lead by Tessa Thompson, of course). Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays a woman blurring the lines between fiction and reality in terrifying ways in the limited series Irma Vep. And for comedy fans, Andy Garcia is reviving the Father of the Bride plot for a new generation.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this June.
Westworld: Season 4 (HBO series streaming 6/26)
The mind-bending sci-fi series kicks its fourth season off with a human revolution and the return of Evan Rachel Wood. Despite Dolores dying in season three, Wood is back as some form of the park’s most notorious host as Maeve hunts for her daughter, Caleb leads the resistance, Charlotte Hale builds a robot army, and Bernard searches for the Sublime. So yeah, we’ve got a lot of territory to cover this time around.
Irma Vep (HBO limited series streaming 6/6)
Olivier Assayas directs this limited series based on his ’90s flick. This time, Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander plays his muse, a young actress named Mira who’s become increasingly disillusioned with fame and her lackluster artistic career. She reinvents herself by signing on to play Vep under the direction of an eccentric auteur, but the lines between actress and character begin to blur in disturbing ways.
Father of the Bride (HBO Max movie streaming 6/16)
This remake of the beloved ’90s film series sees Andy Garcia taking on the title role of a Cuban family patriarch struggling to come to grips with his daughter’s impending nuptials. The regular hijinks ensue as relationships amongst the large and loud brood are pushed to the breaking point in hilarious ways.
Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max This June
Avail. 6/1
13 Going on 30, 2004
300, 2006
A Star is Born, 2018
Abduction, 2011 (HBO)
Across the Universe, 2007 (HBO)
The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
Angels & Demons, 2009
The Ant Bully, 2006
Assassination Nation, 2018 (HBO)
Babylon A.D., 2008
The Bank Job, 2008
Beach Rats, 2017 (HBO)
Bee Movie, 2007 (HBO)
Blue Bayou, 2021 (HBO)
Border, 2018 (HBO)
Colossal, 2016 (HBO)
Caro Comes Out, 2019 (HBO)
Chef, 2014 (HBO)
The Con Is On, 2018 (HBO)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
Damsel, 2018 (HBO)
Dark Passage, 1947
Day Breakers, 2009 (HBO)
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
Domino, 2005 (HBO)
Extraction, 2020 (HBO)
The Firm, 1993
First Blood, 1982
The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 (HBO)
Gridiron Gang, 2006
Guess Who, 2005
Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007
The Harvey Girls, 1946
Highlander, 1986
Horsemen, 2008
How Do You Know, 2010
How They Got Over, 2017
How to Survive a Plague, 2012
The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
I’ll See You In My Dreams, 2015 (HBO)
The Importance of Being Earnest, 2002 (HBO)
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker, 1997
Klute, 1971
The Last Movie Star, 2017 (HBO)
Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)
Major League II, 1994
Major League: Back to the Minors, 1998
The Mask, 1994
McQueen, 2018 (HBO)
My Boss’s Daughter, 2003 (HBO)
My Days of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
My Dead Dad, 2021
The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)
Papi, 2020 (HBO)
Paris Is Burning, 1990
Rambo III, 1988 (HBO)
Rambo First Blood Part II, 1985 (HBO)
Religulous, 2008 (HBO)
Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
Ride Along, 2014 (HBO)
Ride the High Country, 1962
Sabotage, 2014 (HBO)
Sleepers, 1996 (HBO)
Soul Surfer, 2011
Stepmom, 1998
Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)
The Taking of Pelham 123, 2009
Total Recall, 1990 (HBO)
Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
Un padre no tan padre, 2016
W., 2008 (HBO)
Watchmen (movie), 2009
What Happens In Vegas, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The World According to Garp, 1982 (HBO)
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)
Avail. 6/3
On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Documentary
Nudo Mixteco, 2021 (HBO)
Avail. 6/6
Doctor Who, Season 13
Irma Vep, Limited Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Total Dramarama, Season S3A
Avail. 6/8
The Janes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 6/9
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 6 Premiere
Avail. 6/10
The Card Counter, 2021 (HBO)
Naomi
Odo, Season 3
Victor and Valentino, Season 3B
Avail. 6/15
La Unidad, Season 2
Avail. 6/16
Father of the Bride, 2022
Avail. 6/17
Lucas the Spider, Season 1B
Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)
Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)
Avail. 6/19
Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!
Avail. 6/20
Birdgirl, Season 2
Avail. 6/22
All American: Homecoming
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 6/23
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Menudo: Forever Young, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Wellington Paranormal, Season 3
Avail. 6/24
Bing, Season 1B
Rich & Shameless, Season 1
Tuca & Bertie, Season 2
Avail. 6/26
Westworld, Season 4 (HBO)
Avail. 6/30
Julia, 2021
PCC O Poder Segredo, Max Original Premiere
Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground, Max Original Premiere
Everything Leaving HBO and HBO Max This June
Leaving 6/9
12 Strong, 2018
Leaving 6/30
2 Guns, 2013
20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
All Dogs Go To Heaven, 1996 (HBO)
Dogs Go To Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)
All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)
Amityville 3-D, 1983
Amityville II: The Possession, 1982
Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)
Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)
Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)
Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)
Disturbia, 2007
Duplex, 2003 (HBO)
Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)
High-Rise, 2015 (HBO)
Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)
Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
I Used To Go Here, 2020 (HBO)
Identity Thief, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)
John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012 (HBO)
Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)
La Gallina Turuleca (aka Turu, The Wacky Hen), 2019 (HBO)
Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)
Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2005 (HBO)
Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
Los Lobos, 2019 (HBO)
Loser Leaves Town, 2018 (HBO)
Love and A.45., 1994 (HBO)
Lucky Numbers, 2000 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003
Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)
Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Princess Kaiukani, 2009 (HBO)
Real Steel, 2011 (HBO)
Rounders, 1998 (HBO)
Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
Shall We Dance?, 1996 (HBO)
She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
Solaris, 2002
Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)
Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)
Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
Staying Alive, 1983
Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)
Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
The 15:17 To Paris, 2015 (HBO)
The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)
The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)
The Letter, 2012 (HBO)
The Mummy, 1999 (HBO)
The Mummy Returns, 2001 (HBO)
The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
The Peacemaker, 1997 (HBO)
The Scorpion King, 2002 (HBO)
The Wild Life, 1984 (HBO)
Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2006 (HBO)
Trance, 2013 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)
Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)
Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)
Wonder Boys, 2000 (HBO)
Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)
The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)