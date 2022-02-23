Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In March 2022

Another month, another lineup of TV shows and movies coming from HBO Max for fans to look forward to.

In March, the streaming platform hosts a new comedy series starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi about — what else? — pirates. And, on HBO, Adam McKay’s sports drama Winning Time arrives to recount the rise of the L.A. Lakers. For movie fans, King Richard and Dune are making their way back to the streamer, and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story lands later in the month.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this March.

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original (premieres 3/3)

Taika Waititi delivers another comedic gem with this irreverent series that asks: What if we made a workplace comedy set on an 18th-century pirate ship? The answer: It would be f*cking hilarious. Created by David Jenkins, the show stars Rhys Darby as real-life swashbuckling wannabe Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat who gives up his life of comfort for one on the high seas. As he makes a name for himself as the “Gentleman Pirate” he must contend with a mutinous crew who doesn’t appreciate his attempts to gentrify their way of life. Halfway through the season, Waititi shows up, playing a grizzled, tattooed Blackbeard — a fearsome figure who’s grown bored of plundering and pillaging and sees Stede as his ticket to retirement.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO (premieres 3/6)

Adam McKay directs this sports-heavy drama that recounts the rise of the 1980s Lakers team, its owner Jerry Buss, and its star, Magic Johnson. John C. Reilly plays Buss, a playboy, and visionary who helped built the team back to glory while newcomer Quincy Isaiah plays Johnson. The show follows the athlete’s first season with the team and will focus on the action on the court as well as the glitz, glamour, drugs, and parties involved in the L.A. scene.