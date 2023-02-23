Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In March 2023

If it is to be said, so it be, so it is: Succession is back, baby!

HBO just released its March streaming lineup and we’re now one step closer to executive-level business f*ckery from creator Jesse Armstrong and crew. While we wait for the end of the month to get here, another season of Perry Mason drops, complete with a horrifying new murder case to solve, and the season finale of Craig Mazin’s The Last of Us adaptation lands.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this month.

Succession: Season 4 (premieres 3/26)

The dysfunctional brood of slime puppies is back and ready to usurp their daddy’s multimedia throne. Succession’s fourth season sees the Roy siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) band together to take on Waystar Royco tyrant Logan Roy (Brian Cox). As the rest of the family, including Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom (Matthew Macfayden), take sides, Connor (Alan Ruck) plans a wedding, and Alexander Skarsgard’s tech bro plans a takeover.

Perry Mason: Season 2 (premieres 3/6)

Matthew Rhys’ detective is back on the case, investigating the murder of a powerful oil baron that throws everyone involved down a deep and dangerous well of conspiracy theories and coverups.

The Last of Us: Season Finale (premieres 3/12)

This game-to-TV breakout hit wraps up its critically-acclaimed first season by closing the chapter on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) cross-country trek to find the Firefly rebels and create a cure for the fungal apocalypse.