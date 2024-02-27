Everything Coming To (And Leaving) Max In March 2024

Max just dropped its streaming lineup for March and all we can say is this: TV is back, baby!
A deliciously debauched political drama starring Kate Winslet, a couple of comedic specials from Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael, and a thrilling dramedy led by Carla Gugino — it’s all coming to the streamer this month, along with a handful of A24 releases to keep movie fans satisfied.
Here’s what’s coming to (and leaving) Max in March.
The Regime (Max original streaming 3/3)
Kate Winslet plays a deranged autocrat in this surrealist drama dropping at the beginning of the month. Her Chancellor Elena Vernham suffers from severe paranoia and delusions of grandeur, only made worse when an unpredictable soldier (Matthias Schoenaerts) gains her favor and begins to wield his own influence within her regime.
The Girls On The Bus (Max original streaming 3/14)
Melissa Benoist and Carla Gugino lead the cast of this political drama about a group of women journalists following the campaign trail in the lead up to a contentious presidential election. Their different ambitions and reporting styles put them at odds with one another, even as they come together to cover the biggest story of their time.
Wonka (Warner Bros. film streaming 3/8)
Most people assume Werner Herzog was talking about Barbie when he likened a recent movie viewing experience to walking through the gates of hell, but really, he was describing this musical monstrosity that digs into the origins of a truly psychotic chocolatier. Timothee Chalamet plays the boy wonder while Hugh Grant terrifies audiences as a tangerine-colored Oompa Loompa. It’s pure nightmare fuel. Enjoy.
Here’s Everything Coming To Max In March
Avail. 3/1
127 Hours (2010)
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)
Baby Mama (2008)
The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)
The Best Man Holiday (2013)
Bullet Head (2018)
Cabaret (1972)
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Deadpool (2016)
Dear White People (2014)
Dope (2015)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Farewell (2019)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Fruitvale Station (2013)
Godzilla (2014)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
Good Time (2017)
The Green Knight (2021)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Hot Air (2019)
King Kong (1933)
Kong: Skull Island (2017)
Last Christmas (2019)
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
Lean On Me (1989)
Leatherheads (2008)
Love Beats Rhymes (2017)
Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)
Nine Lives (2016)
Observe and Report (2009)
Ocean’s 11 (1960)
Ocean’s Eight (2018)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
On Chesil Beach (2018)
Pulling Strings (2013)
Rambo (2008)
The Revenant (2016)
Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
Selling The Hamptons, Season 2
She’s Out of My League (2010)
Shut In (2016)
Sinister (2012)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Son of Kong (1933)
Still Alice (2014)
Straight Outta Compton (2015)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
Yes Man (2008)
Zookeeper (2011)
Avail. 3/3
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
The Regime (HBO Original)
Small Town Potential (HGTV)
Avail. 3/4
Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)
Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)
Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)
Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
Avail. 3/5
A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)
Avail. 3/6
My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)
On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)
Avail. 3/7
The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)
Avail. 3/8
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy’s Ginormous Adventure (Special)
Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)
A Star Is Born (2018)
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)
Wonka (2024)
Avail. 3/11
Lakefront Empire (HGTV)
Avail. 3/12
7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)
Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)
The Lionheart (HBO Original)
The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)
Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)
Avail. 3/13
Vacation (2015)
Avail. 3/14
The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)
Justice, USA (Max Original)
Avail. 3/15
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)
Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)
Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)
Avail. 3/16
The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)
Avail. 3/17
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)
Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)
Avail. 3/19
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
Avail. 3/21
Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)
House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)
Avail. 3/23
Design Goals (Magnolia Network)
Avail. 3/25
Lethally Blonde (ID)
Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)
Avail. 3/26
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
Avail. 3/28
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
Avail. 3/29
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)
Avail. 3/30
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)
Here’s Everything Leaving Max In March
Leaving 3/1
Elvis (2022)
Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen (2023)
Leaving 3/5
12 oz. Mouse, Season 1-3
Leaving 3/6
Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera (Quarantine Special) (2020)
Leaving 3/7
Hit & Run
Leaving 3/11
OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple (OWN)
Own Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)
Own Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks (OWN)
Own Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino (OWN)
Own Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson (OWN)
Avail. 3/12
The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
Leaving 3/14
Infomercials (2020 Additional Episodes)
Leaving 3/15
The Grey (2013)
Leaving 3/19
Amsterdam (2022)
Leaving 3/20
Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season 1-2 (HBO Original)
Leaving 3/29
Jack Stauber’s Opal (2020)
Leaving 3/30
The Promise (2017)
Leaving 3/31
A Day in the Country (1946)
Across the Universe (2007)
The Animal (2001)
The Answer Man (2009)
The Benchwarmers (2006)
The Big Wedding (2013)
Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)
Cesar Chavez (2014)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Citizen Kane (1941)
Class Action (1991)
A Clockwork Orange (1971)
Control Room (2004)
Coraline (2009)
The Cranes Are Flying (1957)
Drive Me Crazy (1999)
Dumb and Dumber To (2014)
Dutch (1991)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Fast Food Nation (2006)
Firestorm (1998)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey (1984)
Ghost (1990)
The Golden Child (1986)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Harriet The Spy (1996)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)
In Vanda’s Room (2000)
Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Johnny Dangerously (1984)
Late August, Early September (1998)
Lean On Me (1989)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
The Lego Movie (2014)
Life As We Know It (2010)
Major Barbara (1941)
Millennium (1989)
Mon Oncle D’Amerique (1980)
My Life as a Dog (1985)
The Naked Kiss (1964)
Pépé le Moko (1937)
Pootie Tang (2001)
Post Grad (2009)
The Pyramid (2014)
Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)
Revolutionary Road (2009)
The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
Rookie of the Year (1993)
Se7en (1995)
Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
Smallfoot (2018)
The Soloist (2009)
Strange Days (1995)
Sunset Strip (2000)
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)
Taken 3 (2015)
Tanner ’88 (1988)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
Traffik (2018)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster) (2015)
Unfaithfully Yours (1984)
Upgrade (2018)
The Verdict (1982)
A Walk In The Woods (2015)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
Whose Streets? (2017)
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (1971)
Winter’s Bone (2010)