Everything Coming To (And Leaving) Max In March 2024

Max just dropped its streaming lineup for March and all we can say is this: TV is back, baby!

A deliciously debauched political drama starring Kate Winslet, a couple of comedic specials from Ramy Youssef and Jerrod Carmichael, and a thrilling dramedy led by Carla Gugino — it’s all coming to the streamer this month, along with a handful of A24 releases to keep movie fans satisfied.

Here’s what’s coming to (and leaving) Max in March.

The Regime (Max original streaming 3/3)

Kate Winslet plays a deranged autocrat in this surrealist drama dropping at the beginning of the month. Her Chancellor Elena Vernham suffers from severe paranoia and delusions of grandeur, only made worse when an unpredictable soldier (Matthias Schoenaerts) gains her favor and begins to wield his own influence within her regime.

The Girls On The Bus (Max original streaming 3/14)

Melissa Benoist and Carla Gugino lead the cast of this political drama about a group of women journalists following the campaign trail in the lead up to a contentious presidential election. Their different ambitions and reporting styles put them at odds with one another, even as they come together to cover the biggest story of their time.

Wonka (Warner Bros. film streaming 3/8)

Most people assume Werner Herzog was talking about Barbie when he likened a recent movie viewing experience to walking through the gates of hell, but really, he was describing this musical monstrosity that digs into the origins of a truly psychotic chocolatier. Timothee Chalamet plays the boy wonder while Hugh Grant terrifies audiences as a tangerine-colored Oompa Loompa. It’s pure nightmare fuel. Enjoy.