TV fans desperately searching for something to watch this Fall should probably pay close attention to Max in October. That’s because the streaming service is welcoming back some fan-favorite series not impacted by the Writer’s and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Shows like The Gilded Age, which returns with more drama as the status quo of the 19th-century Manhattan elite is thrown into chaos. Our Flag Means Death is also back to give us some period-set hijinks on the high seas while Doom Patrol gives its band of motley heroes one final world-saving mission.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Max this month.
The Gilded Age: Season 2 (streaming 10/29)
A long hiatus means this Americanized version of Downton Abbey — focused on the industrial golden age of New York City — is returning with plenty of drama planned for its main players. The Russells continue to upend high society with their progressive social scheme why the Astors try to preserve the status quo and the younger gen ( Peggy and Marian) begins taking a keen interest in activism.
Our Flag Means Death: Season 2 (streaming 10/5)
Rhys Darby is back as 18th-century upper-crust-dandy-turned-wannabe-pirate Stede Bonnet in season two of this absurdist comedy. After choosing to rescue his crew, Stede is at odds with Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) whose renewed bad-boy phase puts a severe wrench in their budding love story.
Doom Patrol: Season 4 (streaming 10/12)
The final season of this delightfully weird DC superhero dramedy tasks the Doom patrol with confronting their worst fears and allying with some familiar faces in order to defeat Immortus and save the world. No pressure.
Here’s everything coming to Max this October:
Avail. 10/1
3 Godfathers (1948)
The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
All About the Benjamins (2002)
The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)
Angels in the Outfield (1951)
The Answer Man (2009)
Anthropoid (2016)
Appaloosa (2008)
The Apparition (2012)
The Asphalt Jungle (1950)
Badlands (1973)
Be Cool (2005)
Bee Season (2005)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Benchwarmers (2006)
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Blindspotting (2018)
Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)
Cesar Chavez (2014)
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
Control Room (2004)
Critters 3 (1991)
The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
Daphne & Velma (2018)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)
Father Figures (2017)
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2 (2003)
Final Destination 3 (2006)
Final Destination 5 (2011)
The Final Destination (2009)
The Five Heartbeats (1991)
Flashdance (1983)
FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5
Flight (2012)
Focus (2015)
Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
French Connection II (1975)
The French Connection (1971)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Furious 7 (2015)
Get Shorty (1995)
Gloria Bell (2019)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Grey (2011)
Hackers (1995)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
The Haunting (1963)
Horror of Dracula (1958)
House of Sand and Fog (2004)
The House (2017)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)
Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Jumanji (1995)
Just Wright (2010)
Kate & Leopold (2001)
The Last Stand (2013)
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
The Letter (1940)
Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)
The Lost Boys (1987)
Love Jones (1997)
Meet Dave (2008)
Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29
Men at Work (1990)
The Mod Squad (1999)
The Mummy (1959)
The Neverending Story (1984)
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Oracle (2023)
Out of the Past (1947)
Paper Towns (2015)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
Pleasantville (1998)
Poltergeist (1982)
Pootie Tang (2001)
The Pyramid (2014)
Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
Rock of Ages (2012)
Roger & Me (1989)
Running Scared (2006)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
Skin (2019)
Small Soldiers (1998)
Son of the Mask (2005)
Soylent Green (1973)
Spartan (2004)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Speedway (1968)
Spinout (1966)
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)
Teen Spirit (2019)
Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)
Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)
Trick ‘r Treat (2009)
Upgrade (2018)
Valerie’s Home Cooking, Season 14 (Food Network)
Warm Bodies (2013)
The Weekend (2019)
What’s Up, Doc? (1972)
The Whole Ten Yards (2004)
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)
Whose Streets? (2017)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Avail. 10/3
Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)
Avail. 10/4
Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)
Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)
Avail. 10/5
BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)
Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)
Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)
Avail. 10/6
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)
Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)
Avail. 10/7
Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)
Avail. 10/8
90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)
Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)
Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
Avail. 10/9
The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)
Avail. 10/10
No Accident (2023) (HBO)
Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)
Avail. 10/11
Crimefeed (ID)
Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)
Avail. 10/12
Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)
Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)
Avail. 10/14
Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)
Avail. 10/15
Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)
Avail. 10/16
Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)
Avail. 10/18
Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)
Avail. 10/19
Candy Cruz (Max Original)
Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)
Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)
Avail. 10/20
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)
Cuquin
First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Avail. 10/22
aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)
Avail. 10/23
30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)
Justice League: Warworld (2023)
Avail. 10/24
Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
Silent House (2012)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)
Avail. 10/25
Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)
The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)
Avail. 10/26
The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)
Avail. 10/27
A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)
Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)
Avail. 10/28
Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)
Avail. 10/29
The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)
Everything leaving Max in October:
Leaving 10/3
Rx Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee (2018) (HBO)
Leaving 10/5
Which Way Home (2009) (HBO)
Leaving 10/8
To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Otter)
Leaving 10/11
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
Leaving 10/14
Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward (HBO)
Leaving 10/16
Mr. Pickles (Adult Swim)
Leaving 10/17
Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram (2018) (HBO)
Leaving 10/26
John Lewis: Good Trouble (2020) (CNN)
Leaving 10/31
13 Going on 30 (2004)
3 Godfathers (1948)
9 to 5 (1980)
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Alpha Dog (2006)
Arthur (1981)
Beetlejuice (1988)
Belfast (2021)
Blame It on Rio (1984)
Blue Velvet (1986)
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
Cadillac Man (1990)
Calvary (2014)
Cat People (1942)
City by the Sea (2002)
Clean and Sober (1998)
Cloudy with a Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
Come and Find Me (2016)
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
Dark Blue (2003)
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Dawson’s Creek
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
Eight Legged Freaks (2002)
Equals (2016)
Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
The Exorcist (1973)
Extortion (2017)
The Eye (2008)
Fear The Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
The Fly II (1989)
The Fly (1958)
Friday (1995)
From Hell (2001)
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Garfield (2004)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)
The Getaway (1972)
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)
I am Wrath (2016)
In the House
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)
Interview With The Vampire (AMC+)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two (2019)
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
Knock Knock (2015)
Leatherface (2017)
Legion (2010)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)
Line of Duty (2013)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
The Long Riders (1980)
Marked for Death (1990)
Martin: The Reunion (2022)
The Meg (2018)
Mirrors (2008)
Morris from America (2016)
My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
Neighbors (2014)
Never Goin’ Back (2018)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
No Way Out (1987)
Ocean’s Eight (2018)
The Omega Man (1971)
The Parent ‘Hood
A Prayer Before Dawn (2018)
Pump Up the Volume (1990)
Raging Bull (1980)
The Replacements (2000)
Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5
Rock Dog (2017)
Slice (2018)
Sliding Doors (1998)
Sorority Row (2009)
This Is Elvis (1981)
THX 1138 (1971)
Time After Time (1979)
The Time Machine (1960)
Transcendence (2014)
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)
Whiteboyz (1999)
Wild Wild West (1999)
Windtalkers (2002)
Wolf (2021)