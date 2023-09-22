TV fans desperately searching for something to watch this Fall should probably pay close attention to Max in October. That’s because the streaming service is welcoming back some fan-favorite series not impacted by the Writer’s and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Shows like The Gilded Age, which returns with more drama as the status quo of the 19th-century Manhattan elite is thrown into chaos. Our Flag Means Death is also back to give us some period-set hijinks on the high seas while Doom Patrol gives its band of motley heroes one final world-saving mission.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Max this month.

The Gilded Age: Season 2 (streaming 10/29)

A long hiatus means this Americanized version of Downton Abbey — focused on the industrial golden age of New York City — is returning with plenty of drama planned for its main players. The Russells continue to upend high society with their progressive social scheme why the Astors try to preserve the status quo and the younger gen ( Peggy and Marian) begins taking a keen interest in activism.

Our Flag Means Death: Season 2 (streaming 10/5)

Rhys Darby is back as 18th-century upper-crust-dandy-turned-wannabe-pirate Stede Bonnet in season two of this absurdist comedy. After choosing to rescue his crew, Stede is at odds with Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) whose renewed bad-boy phase puts a severe wrench in their budding love story.

Doom Patrol: Season 4 (streaming 10/12)

The final season of this delightfully weird DC superhero dramedy tasks the Doom patrol with confronting their worst fears and allying with some familiar faces in order to defeat Immortus and save the world. No pressure.