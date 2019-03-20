HBO

It may be spring outside, but all that HBO fans should be worried about is winter, because it’s finally arrived.

The highly-anticipated final season of Game of Thrones premieres this month, which means we only have a few episodes left before the battle for the Iron Throne is decided. Of course first, our heroes are going to have to deal with that pesky Night King problem. His ice dragon may be gone, but he’s still got an army of undead soldiers marching towards Winterfell, guys.

If you need some more light-hearted fare in between those Sunday night stress-fests, a handful of blockbusters are also making their way to the streaming platform. Crazy Rich Asians, the breakout rom-com of last year, is guaranteed for some laughs, and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman manages to make infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan look like a damn good time.

Here’s a roundup of everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this March.

Game of Thrones (season 8 premiere)

Winter is officially here as the final season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama arrives mid-month. With dozens of loose threads to tie up and only a handful of episodes to do it, expect this season of Game of Thrones to be bigger, better, and bloodier than ever. The players for the Iron Throne have slowly dwindled over the past few years but Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, and Cersei Lannister are still in the mix, and it’s a safe bet one of them will wear the crown by the end of this thing, if they can defeat the Night King and his army of undead soldiers. Come for the dragons, stay for the drama.