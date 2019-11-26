HBO closes out 2019 by bidding farewell to a couple of exciting new series (for now) and delivering some comedy to make those goodbyes easier.

First up is the season finales of Watchmen, Damon Lindelof’s excellent comic book adaptation, and His Dark Materials, another book-to-screen exercise that’s really paid off for the network. Silicon Valley ends for good, but a new stand-up special from comedian Dan Soder and a Seth Rogen/Charlize Theron rom-com fill that funny void. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO this December.

Watchmen, Season Finale

Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen adaptation has stunned comic fans and critics alike with its bold storytelling choices and subversive style but all good things must come to an end, and the show’s first season wraps up this month, though hopefully not before answering a few lingering questions. Just small things, about alluded-to superheroes and the impending apocalypse and clone parties, really. Then again, it’s Lindelof so keep your expectations realistic people.

Long Shot

Did 2019 need a romantic comedy starring Charlize Theron as the next president of the United States and Seth Rogen as her stoner friend-turned-speechwriter? We’d argue yes. This thoughtful, funny offering pairs two very different actors, mining their surprising chemistry by throwing them into increasingly bizarre scenarios. Rogen’s his usual lovable bro-type self while Theron gets to stretch her comedic muscles a bit more. Really, there are worse rom-coms you could watch.

Dan Soder: Son of A Gary

Stand-up comedian Dan Soder joins the ranks of entertainers to lend their talent to HBO specials this year and tuning in to his set might be one of the better ways to end 2019. Soder addresses plenty of relatable, millennial problems like the fear of kids, the obsession with being liked, and the dread of seeing a baby board your flight, but he also gets deep about growing up in a single-parent home, his odd childhood, and all the anxieties that accompany our generation.

Series Premieres:

Umbre, Seasons One and Two (12/2)

HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Part 1 (12/6)

Season Finales:

Mrs. Fletcher, Limited Series Finale (12/8)

Silicon Valley, Series Finale (12/8)

Watchmen, Season Finale (12/15)

His Dark Materials, Season Finale (12/23)

Santos Dumont, Season Finale (12/16)

La Vida Secreta de las parejas, Season 2 Finale (12/20)

Original Programming:

24/7 Kelly Slater (12/3)

HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Part 1 (12/6)

Dan Soder: Son of A Gary (12/7)

Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching (12/10)

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (12/11)

Mel Brooks Unwrapped (12/13)

HBO First Look: 1917 (12/13)

Well Groomed (12/17)

Finding The Way Home (12/18)