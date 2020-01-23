HBO is keeping fans happy this month with stoner comedies and satirical late-night talk shows. The fourth season of High Maintenance returns with The Guy riding high — and getting his customers baked too. John Oliver is back too, offering up some shrewd commentary on politics, push notifications, and the like. And a handful of blockbuster films, including Octavia Spencer’s Ma and Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel, also land on HBO this month.

High Maintenance

The Guy is back to keep spirits high in season four of HBO’s breakout stoner dramedy. Ben Sinclair returns as New York’s most chill weed dealer, trading in his RV for a bike and a one-eyed mutt as he spirits all flavors of Mary Jane across the city. This season, we’ll see the return of some fan-favorite characters and surprise guests including NPR’s Ira Glass — who will probably be podcasting, not tripping balls.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

John Oliver’s Emmy-winning comedy series returns just in time to make sense of all this election nonsense. The show premieres its seventh season following the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses wrap-up, so if you’re still confused about who’s in the race and how — seriously, Tulsi Gabbard made it farther than Kamala Harris? — you’re in luck.

Alita: Battle Angel

Robert Rodriguez’s futuristic cyber-punk epic lands on HBO this month. Even though the film disappointed at the box office, it’s still full of impressive action and even more awe-inspiring visual effects. Plus Christoph Waltz, Rosa Salazar, and Mahershala Ali turn in some worthwhile performances.

Series Premiere:

McMillion$, Docuseries Premiere (2/3)

The Teenage Psychic, Season 2 (2/3)

High Maintenance, Season 4 Premiere (2/7)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 7 Premiere (2/17)

Beforeigners, Season 1 (2/18)

Original Programming:

The World Behind the Teenage Psychic (2/3)

The Shop: Uninterrupted (2/7)

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (2/11)

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (2/18)

Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (2/22)

HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Episodes 2-4 (2/28)

Theatrical Premieres:

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (2/1)

Ma, 2019 (2/8)

Shaft, 2019 (2/15)

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (2/22)

Anna, 2019 (2/29)

Estrenos:

Desecho (AKA Debris), 2020 (2/1)

Inciales SG (AKA Initials S.G.), 2020 (2/7)

Muralla (AKA The Goalkeeper), 2020 (2/21)

American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Winners:

Days After Your Departure, 2018 (2/1)

Emergency, 2018 (2/1)

Hair Wolf, 2018 (2/1)

Moths & Butterflies, 2018 (2/1)

Suitable, 2018 (2/1)

Flight, 2019 (2/3)

Cap, 2019 (2/4)

Evelyn x Evelyn, 2019 (2/5)

The Fisherman, 2019 (2/6)

Wednesday, 2019 (2/7)