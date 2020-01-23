HBO is keeping fans happy this month with stoner comedies and satirical late-night talk shows. The fourth season of High Maintenance returns with The Guy riding high — and getting his customers baked too. John Oliver is back too, offering up some shrewd commentary on politics, push notifications, and the like. And a handful of blockbuster films, including Octavia Spencer’s Ma and Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel, also land on HBO this month.
High Maintenance
The Guy is back to keep spirits high in season four of HBO’s breakout stoner dramedy. Ben Sinclair returns as New York’s most chill weed dealer, trading in his RV for a bike and a one-eyed mutt as he spirits all flavors of Mary Jane across the city. This season, we’ll see the return of some fan-favorite characters and surprise guests including NPR’s Ira Glass — who will probably be podcasting, not tripping balls.
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
John Oliver’s Emmy-winning comedy series returns just in time to make sense of all this election nonsense. The show premieres its seventh season following the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses wrap-up, so if you’re still confused about who’s in the race and how — seriously, Tulsi Gabbard made it farther than Kamala Harris? — you’re in luck.
Alita: Battle Angel
Robert Rodriguez’s futuristic cyber-punk epic lands on HBO this month. Even though the film disappointed at the box office, it’s still full of impressive action and even more awe-inspiring visual effects. Plus Christoph Waltz, Rosa Salazar, and Mahershala Ali turn in some worthwhile performances.
Series Premiere:
McMillion$, Docuseries Premiere (2/3)
The Teenage Psychic, Season 2 (2/3)
High Maintenance, Season 4 Premiere (2/7)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 7 Premiere (2/17)
Beforeigners, Season 1 (2/18)
Original Programming:
The World Behind the Teenage Psychic (2/3)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (2/7)
Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (2/11)
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (2/18)
Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One (2/22)
HBO Latino Presents: A Tiny Audience, Episodes 2-4 (2/28)
Theatrical Premieres:
Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (2/1)
Ma, 2019 (2/8)
Shaft, 2019 (2/15)
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (2/22)
Anna, 2019 (2/29)
Estrenos:
Desecho (AKA Debris), 2020 (2/1)
Inciales SG (AKA Initials S.G.), 2020 (2/7)
Muralla (AKA The Goalkeeper), 2020 (2/21)
American Black Film Festival’s HBO Short Film Competition Winners:
Days After Your Departure, 2018 (2/1)
Emergency, 2018 (2/1)
Hair Wolf, 2018 (2/1)
Moths & Butterflies, 2018 (2/1)
Suitable, 2018 (2/1)
Flight, 2019 (2/3)
Cap, 2019 (2/4)
Evelyn x Evelyn, 2019 (2/5)
The Fisherman, 2019 (2/6)
Wednesday, 2019 (2/7)
Starting February 1:
Cake, 2015
Casino Royale, 1967
Casino Royale, 2006
Defending Your Life, 1991
Due Date, 2010
The Honeymooners, 2005
Hostel (Extended Version), 2006
Hostel Part II (Extended Version), 2007
In A World…, 2013
The Island, 2005
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003
Last Chance Harvey, 2009
Last Tango in Paris, 1972
The Others, 2001
Prisoners, 2013
Punch-Drunk Love, 2002
Quantum of Solace, 2008
Side Effects, 2013
The Skulls, 2000
The Skulls II, 2002
The Skulls III, 2004
The Thomas Crown Affair, 1999
Valkyrie, 2008
Voyage of the Damned, 1976
Winter’s Bone, 2010
Starting February 6:
Storks, 2016
Ending February 13:
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
Ending February 29:
127 Hours, 2010
Alfie, 2004
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, 2004
Body Heat, 1981
Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut), 2003
Catfish, 2010
Chariots of Fire, 1981
The Darkest Hour, 2011
Despicable Me, 2010
First Man, 2018
Hail, Caesar!, 2016
The Hurt Locker, 2009
The Hustler, 1961
Jem and the Holograms, 2015
Jungle Master, 2018
The Miseducation of Cameron Post, 2018
Narc, 2002
Puerto Ricans in Paris, 2016
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
The Rundown, 2003
Son in Law, 1993
Widows, 2018
Woman On Top, 2000
Yogi Bear, 2010