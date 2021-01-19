Here’s Everything New On Hulu For February 2021, Including ‘Nomadland’

Hulu’s welcoming the shortest month of the year with a fairly long list of new films and TV shows to its streaming platform.

Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland lands mid-month, and it’s generating a fair bit of Oscar buzz for the director and star Frances McDormand. Another awards contender, The United States vs. Billie Holliday, also drops this month, giving fans a powerful biopic about one of America’s greatest Blues singers. There’s plenty of reality TV and network dramas returning, too, in case your binge-watching schedule looks a bit light.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this February.

Nomadland(2021) (film streaming 2/19)

Hulu is taking a page out of Warner Brother’s book for the release of this awards contender. The Chloe Zhao-directed drama will drop on the streaming platform and in theaters on the same day this month, so there’s really no excuse not to see it. And you should, see it that is, because along with taking home a handful of prestigious awards during last year’s festival circuit, the movie also features a stunning performance from Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves her small town to explore the American West.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu original streaming 2/26)

This moving biopic from director Lee Daniels sees Andra Day playing the legendary Blues crooner Billie Holiday during the height of her career. The film deep dives into Holiday’s life and the influence of her music while examining how the government launched a smear campaign against her, exploiting her drug addiction to further its own ends.

Avail. 2/1

60 Days In: Complete Season 6

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14

Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1

Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1

Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10

Mommy is a Murderer (2020)

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1

Tempted by Danger (2020)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2

9 to 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

The Bellboy (1960)

Bug (1975)

Cinderfella (1960)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

District 9 (2009)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Everything Must Go (2011)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Happy Tears (2010)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

The Juror (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Damien – Omen II (1978)

Only God Forgives (2013)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Possessor (2020)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

The Tenant (1976)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

Turbulence (1997)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Witness (1985)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You Laugh But It’s True (2011)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Avail. 2/2

The School That Tried to End Racism: Complete Season 1

Avail. 2/4

12 Hour Shift (2020)

Avail. 2/5

The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Antebellum (2020)

Avail. 2/7

Harrow: Season 3 Premiere

Avail. 2/11

Then Came You (2019)

Avail. 2/12

Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

2067 (2020)

You’re Next (2013)

Avail. 2/13

Hip Hop Uncovered: Documentary Series Premiere (FX)

Avail. 2/15

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15

Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165

Property Brothers: Complete Season 14

Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1

Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1

Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)

The Shape of Water (2017)