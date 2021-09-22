Here’s Everything New On Hulu For October 2021

Michael Keaton leads a stellar cast in this fairly heavy drama that examines America’s opioid crisis through the lens of a small mining town. Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, an old-school doctor embroiled in the epidemic in his own town who takes up a fight against Big Pharma and the DEA as he tries to help his patients through their addictions. The series also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, and Rosario Dawson.

Michael Keaton leads the emotionally-gripping miniseries Dopesick that tackles America’s opioid crisis and the people responsible for it. Jacinta, an absorbing documentary about a young woman trying to break free of the prison system also lands. And, to lighten up the palate a bit, Chef David Chang imagines the future of food with a docuseries directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville. That, plus some franchise movie drops — Star Trek and The Hunger Games to name a couple — should fill out your queue on Hulu this month.

A new season just dropped and Hulu is ushering it in with a handful of original series and films — and some old-school favorites to binge in the in-between.

Jacinta (Hulu Original documentary streaming 10/8)

This documentary paints a heartbreaking portrait of intergenerational trauma, following a mother and daughter over the course of three years as they try to break free of their addictions and the prison system that perpetuates them. Jacinta is a young woman housed at the Maine Correctional Center with her mother, Rosemary. Both are addicted to drugs with Jacinta being introduced to a life of crime early. Once she’s released, she plans to reconnect with her own daughter and try to rebuild her life away from the influence of the streets. Director Jessica Earnshaw takes a gripping verite approach to documenting Jacinta’s struggles that will have you rooting for her to win by the film’s ​end.

The Next Thing You Eat (Hulu Original series streaming 10/21)

Chef David Chang teams up with Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville for this six-part docuseries that tries to predict how we’ll eat in the not-so-distant future. From robots, to lab-grown fish, to insect farms, to artificial intelligence calling all the shots, the culinary world and the food distribution chains are undergoing some major changes which is slightly terrifying, but makes for an addictive binge-watch all the same.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu this October:

