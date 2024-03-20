Netflix knows how to ration its new offerings, alright. Even though Hollywood largely went on hold last year, the streamer still has plenty of fresh TV shows and movies up for grabs. That includes not only fixings for true crime devotees (like the latest Crime Scene offering) but also popcorn-crunching fuel in the latest Zack Snyder movie. Additionally, Neil Gaiman addicts will want to tuck in for a The Sandman-tangential series, Dead Boy Detectives, and mystery lovers won’t go wrong by adding Ripley into their queues.
New library additions are also stacked. In particular, Keanu Reeves watchers can tuck into the first three The Matrix movies, which arrive on the streamer this month. Also, have you watched his lovely turn in Always Be My Maybe with Ali Wong? If not, then you are really missing out, and that movie is also streaming on Netflix.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April:
Ripley (Netflix series streaming 4/4)
Everyone remembers Matt Damon in The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Andrew Scott is fully shaking off his “Hot Priest” days to don Tom Ripley’s grifter duds. This limited series is, of course, based upon Patricia Highsmith’s series of novels, and Scott takes a job in the 1960s that sets him on the deceit-filled path to murder.
Dead Boy Detectives (Netflix series streaming 4/25)
Welcome to another side of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman Universe, in which two young detectives discover each other while dead after being born decades apart. They’re BFF ghosts who also happen to have a knock for solving mysteries, particularly when something paranormal is afoot. That’s precisely what they encounter, including witches and the depths of Hell while aiming to help the mortal realm find closure through their investigations.
Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver (Netflix film streaming 4/19)
Zack Snyder followers will finally be able to see the conclusion of his two-part, Totally Not-Star Wars saga, in which “legends are made,” allegedly. Maybe a little too self-serious? Perhaps, but still ultimately intended as fun.
Avail TBA
Baby Reindeer
Avail. 4/1
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly’s Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You’ve Got Mail
Avail. 4/2
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Avail. 4/3
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer
Files of the Unexplained
Rodeio Rock
Avail. 4/4
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
Crooks
I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2
Ripley
The Tearsmith
Avail. 4/5
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem
Parasyte: The Grey
Scoop
Avail. 4/8
Spirit Rangers: Season 3
Avail. 4/9
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good
Avail. 4/10
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect
The Hijacking of Flight 601
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
What Jennifer Did
Avail. 4/11
As the Crow Flies: Season 3
The Bricklayer
Heartbreak High: Season 2
Meekah: Season 2
Midsummer Night
Avail. 4/12
A Journey
Amar Singh Chamkila
Love, Divided
Stolen
Strange Way of Life
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
Avail. 4/15
The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
Avail. 4/16
Knocked Up
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer
Avail. 4/17
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
The Circle: Season 6
Don’t Hate the Player
The Grimm Variations
Our Living World
Avail. 4/18
Bros
The Upshaws: Part 5
Avail. 4/19
Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
Avail. 4/21
Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know
Avail. 4/22
Ahead of the Curve
CoComelon Lane: Season 2
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen
Avail. 4/23
Brigands: The Quest for Gold
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?
Avail. 4/24
Deliver Me
Don’t Hate the Player
King Richard
TLC Forever
Avail. 4/25
City Hunter
Dead Boy Detectives
Avail. 4/26
The Asunta Case
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
Avail. 4/29
Boiling Point: Season 1
Honeymoonish
Avail. 4/30
Fiasco
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust?
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 4/4
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Imposters: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 4/7
Marshall
Leaving 4/8
The Nice Guys
Leaving 4/9
Horrible Bosses 2
Leaving 4/11
Deliver Us from Evil
Leaving 4/15
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper’s Wife
Leaving 4/22
The Meg
Train to Busan
Leaving 4/24
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
Leaving 4/25
Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving 4/26
Malignant
Leaving 4/30
13 Going on 30
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night
Apollo 13
Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
Elvis
Erin Brockovich
The First Purge
Fried Green Tomatoes
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Joker
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Purge: Election Year
Silver Linings Playbook
Step Brothers
Twins
Whiplash