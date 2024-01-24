Netflix is your sweetheart. You don’t need to worry about heading out to a crowded restaurant on a made-up holiday, so that you and your beloved can sit there for an outrageous amount of time past your reservation simply to be seated. Oh, did you want to order food, too? Get in line. Or simply order a pizza at home and turn on Netflix. It will be a perfect February 14.
This month, Netflix has plenty arriving in their back library, including Britney Spears’ Crossroads, Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Jake Gyllenhaal in the ring for Southpaw. Additionally, a new season of Love Is Blind will arrive, and oh yes, the new live-action incarnation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is here, too. That should be enough to get you started, and there’s much more below.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February.
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix series streaming 2/22)
Yes, there’s been a live-action adaptation of this IP already. And yes, people overwhelmingly prefer the Nickelodeon animated series, but here is another reimagining that will hopefully make everyone forget about that M. Night Shyamalan project. The setup will be familiar, of course. The story takes place in a world where the four nations (represented by the elements of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) no longer live in harmony. Fire Nation destroyed the Air Nomads, and one young Air Nomad (Aang) must now ascend to his rightful ruling position and restore peace between the elements and realms. The Fire Nation is very angry, however, so watch out, Aang and friends.
The Tourist: Season 2 (BBC One/Stan series streaming 2/29)
Netflix picked up this title (in the U.S.) after Max streamed the first season (arriving on Netflix as of 2/1). This season, Elliot/”The Man” will travel to Ireland from the unwelcoming Australian Outback after discovering why bad dudes are trying to kill him in violent ways. As it turns out, Elliot was a bad dude, too, but can he make any headway with digging into his past on the Emerald Isle? First, he’ll be drawn into a family feud.
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (Netflix comedy special streaming 2/13)
The only current late-night lady host is back with her third Netflix special. The above trailer actually comes from her Quarter-Life Crisis special (with Look At You coming next) and is a great starting point for her self-deprecating, entirely blunt brand of comedy. This time around, Tomlinson discusses anxiety, dream jobs, dream partners, and living the dream. Alright, I invented the final detail, but hopefully, that’s what she’s doing.
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (Netflix documentary streaming 2/28)
No trailer exists yet, but look at this doc’s synopsis!
When journalist Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub, police ruled it a suicide. But his family and colleagues believe he may have been murdered for investigating a conspiracy he called “The Octopus” – a hidden organization connected to stolen government spy software, a string of unsolved murders, and some of the biggest political scandals of the 20th century.
Stream it now, already.
Avail. TBA
Detective Forst
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth
Avail. 2/1
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Moneyball
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something’s Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon: Season 6
Avail. 2/2
Let’s Talk About CHU
Orion and the Dark
Plus One
Avail. 2/3
Ready Player One
Avail. 2/5
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Dee & Friends in Oz
Monk: Seasons 1-8
My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
Avail. 2/7
Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2
Luz: The Light of the Heart
Raël: The Alien Prophet
Avail. 2/8
One Day
Avail. 2/9
A Killer Paradox
Alpha Males: Season 2
Ashes
Bhakshak
Lover, Stalker, Killer
Avail. 2/10
Horrible Bosses 2
Avail. 2/11
The Blacklist: Season 10
Avail. 2/13
Kill Me If You Dare
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
Avail. 2/14
A Soweto Love Story
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3
The Heartbreak Agency
Love Is Blind: Season 6
Players
Avail. 2/15
AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2
The Catcher Was a Spy
Crossroads
House of Ninjas
Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel
Ready, Set, Love
The Vince Staples Show
Avail. 2/16
The Abyss
Comedy Chaos
Einstein and the Bomb
Warrior: Seasons 1-3
Avail. 2/19
Little Angel: Volume 4
Rhythm + Flow Italy
Avail. 2/20
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Avail. 2/21
Can I Tell You A Secret?
Avail. 2/22
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Southpaw
Avail. 2/23
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
Through My Window: Looking at You
Avail. 2/24
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Real World: Season 9
Avail. 2/26
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
Rhythm + Flow Italy
Avail. 2/28
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders
The Mire: Millennium
Code 8 Part II
Avail. 2/29
A Round of Applause
The Tourist: Season 2
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 2/7
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Leaving 2/9
Prisoners
Leaving 2/10
Father Stu
Goosebumps
Leaving 2/14
Chicken Run
Prometheus
Real Steel
Leaving 2/19
Operation Finale
Leaving 2/23
Married at First Sight: Season 12
The Real World: Season 12
Leaving 2/26
19-2: Seasons 1-3
Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Leaving 2/27
American Pickers: Season 15
Leaving 2/28
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3
Morbius
Snowpiercer
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Leaving 2/29
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Don’t Worry Darling
Dredd
Dune
Good Boys
Legends of the Fall
Lone Survivor
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
R.I.P.D.
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Stand by Me