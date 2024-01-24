Netflix is your sweetheart. You don’t need to worry about heading out to a crowded restaurant on a made-up holiday, so that you and your beloved can sit there for an outrageous amount of time past your reservation simply to be seated. Oh, did you want to order food, too? Get in line. Or simply order a pizza at home and turn on Netflix. It will be a perfect February 14.

This month, Netflix has plenty arriving in their back library, including Britney Spears’ Crossroads, Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Jake Gyllenhaal in the ring for Southpaw. Additionally, a new season of Love Is Blind will arrive, and oh yes, the new live-action incarnation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is here, too. That should be enough to get you started, and there’s much more below.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix series streaming 2/22)

Yes, there’s been a live-action adaptation of this IP already. And yes, people overwhelmingly prefer the Nickelodeon animated series, but here is another reimagining that will hopefully make everyone forget about that M. Night Shyamalan project. The setup will be familiar, of course. The story takes place in a world where the four nations (represented by the elements of Water, Earth, Fire, and Air) no longer live in harmony. Fire Nation destroyed the Air Nomads, and one young Air Nomad (Aang) must now ascend to his rightful ruling position and restore peace between the elements and realms. The Fire Nation is very angry, however, so watch out, Aang and friends.

The Tourist: Season 2 (BBC One/Stan series streaming 2/29)

Netflix picked up this title (in the U.S.) after Max streamed the first season (arriving on Netflix as of 2/1). This season, Elliot/”The Man” will travel to Ireland from the unwelcoming Australian Outback after discovering why bad dudes are trying to kill him in violent ways. As it turns out, Elliot was a bad dude, too, but can he make any headway with digging into his past on the Emerald Isle? First, he’ll be drawn into a family feud.

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (Netflix comedy special streaming 2/13)

The only current late-night lady host is back with her third Netflix special. The above trailer actually comes from her Quarter-Life Crisis special (with Look At You coming next) and is a great starting point for her self-deprecating, entirely blunt brand of comedy. This time around, Tomlinson discusses anxiety, dream jobs, dream partners, and living the dream. Alright, I invented the final detail, but hopefully, that’s what she’s doing.