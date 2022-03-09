Taylor Tomlinson’s therapist probably shouldn’t watch her latest stand-up special on Netflix. That’s because, in the hour-long set Look At You (available to stream on Netflix now), Tomlinson does exactly what her professional mental health advisor told her not to: she airs out her dark, dirty-minded laundry for laughs. “Your therapist always says that. Like, ‘Hey, maybe keep some of this private, just for us,’” Tomlinson tells UPROXX, recalling the session she had before the special aired. “And you’re like, ‘Yeah, for sure.’ And then you process it for like a month or two and then you’re like, ‘I thought of something funny about it. I’ve got to try it.’” Medical degrees aside, we’d argue hearing Tomlinson riff on everything from her mom’s untimely passing to being ghosted by a suicide hotline operator is, actually, therapeutic. It’s certainly funny – sometimes even painfully relatable, which is what’s always made Tomlinson’s comedy so compelling. In 2020, the then-25-year-old was offering up sharp, insightful commentary on surviving a Quarter-Life Crisis in her first Netflix special. Now, two years later, her comedy’s grown. Her material is a bit more morbid, sure, but it’s also refined, armed with the kind of self-reflection and ability to package the pain and heartbreak of life into quippy punchlines and sarcastic one-liners that comedians twice her age are still struggling to perfect. We chatted with Tomlinson about her new special, focusing her storytelling on her own mental health journey, and the science behind making six minutes’ worth of dead mom jokes work on-stage. You got your start in the Christian comedy circuit. I feel like I should’ve known there was a Christina comedy circuit. Oh, there’s no reason you should know that. I grew up really religious and I didn’t know. I only found out because I took a standup class in high school from a church comedian. What was the turning point, then? The moment you realized you wanted to do a different kind of comedy? [It was] very gradual. I was probably 22 when I started going, “I feel pretty confident that I don’t subscribe to this belief system anymore. And I don’t want to be dishonest about being a Christian or something.” Because I think if you do those shows, you’re telling those venues that’s what you are and what you believe. And I just wasn’t that person anymore. I wanted to talk about other things. Right. Like d*cks. You can’t really joke about d*ck at the pulpit. [laughs] No, they don’t like it. It’s so strange. You can’t even be like, ‘God made d*cks.’ He did, but we don’t mention that You dive into the topic of mental health more than you’ve done before. Why did now feel like the right time for that? It was just what was happening in my life. It wasn’t something I was holding onto necessarily. The jokes about losing a parent really young… that had been a subject that I had touched on before and didn’t feel I was mature enough as a performer to really get into it and sell it and make it funny. I hadn’t dealt with it enough. A lot of times you talk about something, and you haven’t dealt with it enough to make it funny and people can sense that. But as far as the mental health stuff, that was stuff I was experiencing in real-time and that’s just how I write — coming from a place of what’s actually happening to me. It was just like, “This is what I’ve got. This is who I am right now.’” Comedians are natural storytellers, but I think we forget that the stories you guys are telling are from your own life and they can be really painful and you’re just really good at repackaging them for laughs. Is that process therapeutic for you, or is it draining?

It was pretty draining, to be honest. As soon as we filmed the special, I started switching in newer jokes and the first ones I dropped were the ones about my mom and the suicidal thoughts bit because I was like, “Okay, doing this every single night, it’s just a lot.” It’s a lot of yourself to put out there to strangers. Touring is also just exhausting on its own. So, I think emotionally and physically, I was a little drained and exhausted. I think this next one, this next hour of material will hopefully be a lot lighter. Hopefully relatable and whatnot, but not so heavy. I used to think that if you were doing jokes on stage, it meant you were fine with whatever happened. But then you get back into actual therapy and you’re like, “Oh no, that’s not really true. It’s just you trying to make it seem better.” Was there a joke you were surprised by the reaction to in this special? I worked really hard to get that suicide hotline joke to work. I don’t remember how soon after I started doing that joke, but I did need some distance between it for sure. Because I think the first couple of times I tried it, it was like too fresh or something. You hadn’t fully processed it yet? That was my personal experience. I remember waiting for them to call me back. And they didn’t and that genuinely made me laugh. It did weirdly help. If I hadn’t had a super dark sense of humor, that would not have been helpful, but I do. So, I was like, this is objectively very, very funny But I think I was surprised that I got it to work. Because for a while I was like, “I think it’s funny, but it’s not going to work.” And I felt that way about a lot of stuff. I felt that way about the mom stuff for a while where I was like, “This just might not work, but I think I can get it there.” That’s why you run stuff into the ground on tour in a bunch of different cities so that you can know for a fact that it’s going to work with most people. Are you intentional about where you place jokes within the hour? Are you sandwiching the heavier stuff in between lighter jokes?