Here's everything coming to and leaving Netflix this week of December 13th.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix this week of December 13th.

6 Underground (Netflix film streaming 12/13)

Ryan Reynolds teams up with director Michael Bay for this action-packed, explosion-heavy thriller about a group of rogue agents all believed to be dead who operate in the shadows to take out some very bad people. Reynolds plays One, an orphaned billionaire who assembles this motley crew of capable a** kickers — former CIA agents, a hitman, a parkour enthusiast, a driver, a “doctor,” and so on — to liberate Middle Eastern countries, hightail it through Italy, and yeah, blow sh*t up.

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix special streaming 12/10)

Michelle Wolf gets a new comedy special on Netflix despite the cancellation of her late-night talk show. The comedian, who gained notoriety for hosting the 2018 White House Correspondents Association Dinner, is at the top of her game here with an hour-long set that focuses less on politics and more on the nature of comedy itself. It’s bold, it’s insightful, and it’s funny as hell.

Outlander: Season 3 (series streaming 12/10)

Outlander recently dropped its first two seasons on Netflix and the response must’ve been positive enough to warrant the arrival of season three, which sees a jump in time and our two main heroes, Scottish clansman Jamie Fraser and English nurse Claire Fraiser separated by hundreds of years. Claire raises their daughter while Jamie tries to move on with his life in the past, but a fateful choice brings the two together again for another sweeping adventure.